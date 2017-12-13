Salma Hayek (Photo: CHRIS DELMAS / AFP/Getty Images)

Salma Hayek says Weinstein ‘is my monster, too’

In a guest column for the New York Times, actor Salma Hayek details her experience with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment by a large number of women. “Harvey Weinstein was a passionate cinephile, a risk taker, a patron of talent in film, a loving father and a monster,” she begins. “For years, he was my monster.” Heyek said she didn’t speak out sooner because she thought it wouldn’t make a difference, and that enough people were already involved “in shining a light on my monster.” In the column she explains that Weinstein – who she says once threatened to kill her – took a chance on her and helped her produce “Frida,” Hayek’s film about artist Frida Kahlo. Afterward she had tell him no to several inappropriate scenarios, including showering with him, giving him a massage, letting him give her oral sex and more. “And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage,” she wrote. “I don’t think he hated anything more than the word ‘no.’” She says that after turning down his advances he made finishing and releasing “Frida” a living nightmare.

MC5 snubbed again for Rock Hall

For the third time, Michigan punk pioneers the MC5 will not be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band – Michael Davis, Wayne Kramer, Fred “Sonic” Smith, Dennis Thompson and Rob Tyner – was nominated in 2003, 2017 and this year, but failed to make the cut, in spite of the group influence on modern punk, rock and garage music. The 2018 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees instead includes Bon Jovi, the Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who gets an award for “early influence.” They will be inducted on April 14 in Cleveland, Ohio at Public Auditorium. The event will later air on HBO and SirisuXM Radio.

Pat DiNizio, lead singer of the Smithereens, dies at 62

Pat DiNizio, lead singer and guitarist for New Jersy rock band the Smithereens died Tuesday. The band posted the news on its Facebook page. “Pat was looking forward to getting back on the road and seeing his many fans and friends,” read the post. “Please keep Pat in your thoughts and prayers.” The band formed in 1980 and was known for songs like “Blood and Roses” and “A Girl Like You.” DiNizio was 62.

25 more films tapped for National Film Registry

Rose and Jack, Chunk, John McClane and a flying elephant are all characters in films headed toward the prestigious National Film Registry this year. “The Goonies,” “Titanic,” “Field of Dreams,” “Die Hard,” “La Bamba,” “Superman” (1978), “Momento,” and “Dumbo” are some of the 25 flicks that have been chosen for preservation this year, according to the Associated Press. The National Film Registry, founded in 1988 by the Library of Congress, includes 725 movies.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Thursday’s Birthdays

Jane Birkin, 71

James Comey, 57

Vanessa Hudgens, 29

Tori Kelly, 25

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ChBsuH