“Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest,” actress Mira Sorvino tweeted Friday. “I’m just heartsick.” The Oscar-winning actress wrote a guest column in The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 8 saying she’s still glad she revealed her sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein despite facing a backlash by some who accuse her of keeping silent in order to save her career. (Photo: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

Weinstein blacklisted Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd

More proof from Page Six of fallen Hollywood magnate HarveyWeinstein’s vindictive ickiness — “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson recently confirmed to New Zealand’s “Stuff” that he didn’t cast Mira Sorvino, 50, or Ashley Judd, 49, in the hobbit epic because the Weinsteins assured him they were a “nightmare to work with.” In Sorvino’s case, this appears to be pay-back for famously fending off Weinstein, 65, when he tried to sleep with her. “Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest,” the actress tweeted Friday. “I’m just heartsick.”

Elsewhere in sexual misconduct...

The unidentified NBC employee whose accusation of “inappropriate sexual behavior” led to former “Today” anchor Matt Lauer, 59, getting fired at the end of November is “terrified” people will figure out it’s her, according to her attorney, Ari Wilkenfeld. Speaking with “Today” ’s Stephanie Gosk, the lawyer said, “There’s a hunt under way to figure out who (the accuser) is, and I think that’s going to have a chilling effect on other women who are going to come forward and tell their stories.”

Ben Affleck back in rehab?

Meanwhile, London’s Daily Mail wonders whether chronically pickled heartthrob Ben Affleck, 45, has had to check himself back into rehab to try to dry out. The Oscar-winning actor was filmed Thursday stumbling and apparently disoriented at a treatment center in Los Angeles, accompanied by two women as he left to visit a Buddhist center. In the past, the “Gladiator” star has on occasion been accompanied by hired “sober coaches,” though it’s unclear if the women in question were acting in that capacity or not.

