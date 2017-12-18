Firefighters were treated to a special meal by actor Rob Lowe. (Photo: Instagram)

Rob Lowe cooks for California firefighters

Actor Rob Lowe showed his appreciation for the men and women fighting the wildfires in California by hosting some of them at his house for dinner. Lowe posted a photo of the firefighters in his kitchen being served spaghetti and cheeseburgers. “Dinner for new friends at our house,” he captioned the photo on Instagram. The wildfires have affected the homes of many celebrities. Last week Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were forced to evacuate their home, as were Paris Hilton, Lea Michele and other stars.

Eminem talks love of Air Jordans

Eminem appeared on an episode of the Complex web series “Sneaker Shopping,” which features prominent figures from the worlds of hip-hop and sports talking about — and ultimately purchasing — their favorite sneakers. The Eminem episode, posted Monday, was filmed at Burn Rubber in Royal Oak. In the nine-minute episode, Em and host Joe La Puma talk about Em’s love of Air Jordans, Air Maxes and other sneakers. He discusses his collaborations with Jordan Brand, including his coveted Jordan IV collaborations, which have yielded thousands of dollars in auctions. “I’ve always felt like shoes are like 90 percent of your outfit,” Em says about his love of sneakers. “So whatever shoes you got on, if you’re wearing a (expletive) tablecloth, if you got some cool shoes, you’ll be respected for it.” At the end of the episode, Em rings up $620 in purchases from five pairs of sneakers, including three pairs of Air Maxes. Eminem has teamed up with Burn Rubber before: he was a producer on the web series “Detroit Rubber,” which focused on the ins and outs of Burn Rubber and its owners, Roland “Ro Spit” Coit and Rick Williams. In other Eminem sneaker news, he recently teamed with Detroit-based (and Dan Gilbert-backed) sneaker site Stock X to give away a pair of Em’s re-released Jordan IV “Encore” sneakers. Eminem, who also is an investor in Stock X, released his latest album “Revival” on Friday.

Manhattan D.A. probing Weinstein payments

Reports say that while Harvey Weinstein may get away with criminal prosecution of sex crimes, sources say the Manhattan District Attorney is looking into dozens of payments he made to settle sexual misconduct cases out of court. If it was misappropriated money from the Weinstein Company, he could be charged with embezzlement. Weinstein defense lawyer Ben Brafman told the New York Post that his client had nothing to worry about in this regard. “Any financial settlements by Mr. Weinstein were fully vetted and approved by legal counsel for Mr. Weinstein and The Weinstein Company,” he said.

Singer Keely Smith died at 89

Jazz and pop singer Keely Smith died of apparent heart failure in Palm Springs this week at age 89, the Associated Press reports. The Norfolk, Virginia, native won a Grammy for her hit with husband at the time Louis Prima for the song “That Old Black Magic” in 1959. At the 2008 Grammy Awards ceremony, she sang that tune with Kid Rock. Smith was known for being in control of her own career and started her own record label in conjunction with Frank Sinatra’s Reprise Records. Besides Prima, Smith had married Jimmy Bowen and Bobby Milano.

Songwriter and novelist Richard Dobson died

Known for writing songs that were performed by Guy Clark, Johnny Cash and other country stars, songwriter and novelist Richard Dobson died Saturday in Switzerland this week at age 75. Singer Nanci Griffith once called him the “Hemmingway of country music.” Dobson wrote “Baby Ride Easy,” which was recorded as a duet between Cash and June Carter Cash, and also Carlene Carter and Dave Edmunds. Besides music, Dobson also wrote the books “The Gulf Coast Boys” and “Pleasures of the High Rhine: A Texas Singer in Exile.”

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Adam Graham contributed

Tuesday’s Birthdays

Jennifer Beals, 54

Criss Angel, 50

Tyson Beckford, 47

Alyssa Milano, 45

Jake Gyllenhaal, 37

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2CXG0XH