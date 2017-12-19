Meryl Streep told the Huffington Post she was hurt by Rose McGowan’s “attack” that she “happily worked for The Pig Monster,” referring to Harvey Weinstein. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images)

McGowan tangles with Streep over Weinstein

In a since-deleted tweet Rose McGowan called out Meryl Streep as being “the problem” in regard to the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandals. McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, took Streep to task over wearing black to the Golden Globes, which women are doing as a silent protest against sexual assault and harassment. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” she tweeted, also saying that Streep “happily worked for The Pig Monster.” Streep made a statement to the Huffington Post, saying she was hurt by McGowan’s “attack.” Streep said she had never been invited to Weinstein’s hotel room and that “he needed me much more than I needed him” so he made sure she “didn’t know” about any improper behavior. “I’m truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe.”

A revival of ‘The Office’ is in the works

Sources are buzzing that NBC may be bringing back one the employees of Dunder Mifflin for one more season. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the reboot will not be lead by Steve Carell, and producers are searching for a new lead to act as boss. In the original series, Carell left after season seven and returned for the series finale at the end of season nine in 2013. The new “Office” is said to include new and returning cast members. The rumors aren’t hard to believe, given the success of “The Office” and the fact that NBC dragged “Will & Grace” back on the air.

‘Oceans 8’ trailer drops

The web was buzzing Tuesday afternoon with the arrival of the “Oceans 8” trailer. The film follows the ensemble heist formula as other “Oceans” films, which started with the 2001 remake of the 1960s Rat Pack flick “Oceans 11.” This time around, the leads are women. Sandra Bullock stars as the recently-freed-from-jail leader Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Danny Ocean, who was played by George Clooney in the 2000s-era films. Her crew is rounded out by Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and Anne Hathaway. The plot: steal a $150 million necklace at the annual Met Gala.

