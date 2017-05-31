Actresses Karrueche Tran, left, Carrie Preston, Niecy Nash, Jenn Lyon, and Judy Reyes star in the comedy-drama “Claws.” (Photo: TNT)

The regular broadcast-television season might be winding down, but that doesn’t mean your TV screen is going dark.

The summer will again bring waves of fresh programming, from new dramas (Will you sink your nails into “Claws”?) to well-established favorites like “Game of Thrones,” “House of Cards” (which returned Tuesday) and “Orange Is the New Black.”

And a few shows like “Orphan Black,” “The Strain” and “Bloodline” will be launching their farewell seasons.

To help you get with the program, here’s a rundown of premiere dates and times for the summer’s major shows (new series are denoted with a ++).

Thursday

“Nashville” (9 p.m., CMT)

Friday

“Flaked” (Netflix)

Sunday

“Fear the Walking Dead” (9 p.m., AMC)

“Food Network Star” (9 p.m., Food Network)

++ “I’m Dying Up Here” (10 p.m., Showtime)

Monday

“Shadowhunters” (8 p.m., Freeform)

“Stitchers” (9 p.m., Freeform)

June 9

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

“Dark Matter” (8 p.m., Syfy)

“Wynonna Earp” (10 p.m., Syfy)

June 10

“For Better or Worse” (9 p.m., OWN)

“Orphan Black” (10 p.m., BBC America)

June 11

“Celebrity Family Feud” (8 p.m., ABC)

++ “Claws” (9 p.m., TNT)

++ “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (9 p.m., ABC)

“American Grit” (9 p.m., Fox)

“$100,000 Pyramid” (10 p.m., ABC)

June 12

“American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox)

“Superhuman” (9 p.m., Fox)

“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge” (10 p.m., NBC)

June 13

“Face Off” (9 p.m., Syfy)

June 14

“To Tell the Truth” (10 p.m., ABC)

++ “Blood Drive” (10 p.m., Syfy)

June 16

“The Ranch” (Netflix)

“The Great British Baking Show” (9 p.m., PBS)

June 17

“Turn: Washington Spies” (9 p.m., AMC)

June 20

“Queen Sugar” (10 p.m., OWN)

June 21

++ “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” (8 p.m., NBC)

June 22

“The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC)

++ “Boy band” (8 p.m., ABC)

“The Night Shift” (9 p.m., NBC)

++ “The Mist” (10 p.m., Spike TV)

++ “The Gong Show” (10 p.m., ABC)

June 23

++ “G.L.O.W” (Netflix)

“Playing House” (11 p.m., USA)

June 25

“Power” (9 p.m., Starz)

++ “Prime Suspect: Tennison” (10 p.m., PBS)

“Preacher” (10 p.m., AMC — Two-night premiere)

June 28

“Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS)

“Younger” (10 p.m., TV Land)

June 29

++ “Battle of the Network Stars” (9 p.m., ABC)

“Zoo” (10 p.m., CBS)

June 30

++ “Gypsy” (Netflix)

“Killjoys” (8 p.m., Syfy)

“Masters of Illusion” (8 p.m., The CW)

July 5

++ “Snowfall” (10 p.m., FX)

July 9

++ “Candy Crush” (9 p.m., CBS)

July 10

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., The CW)

++ “Will” (9 p.m., TNT)

July 11

“The Fosters” (8 p.m., Freeform)

++ “The Bold Type” (9 p.m., Freeform)

July 12

++ “Salvation” (9 p.m., CBS)

“I’m Sorry” (10 p.m., truTV)

July 13

++ “Hooten & the Lady” (9 p.m., The CW)

July 16

“Game of Thrones” (9 p.m., HBO)

“The Strain” (FX 10 p.m.)

July 21

++ “Raven’s Home” (10 p.m., Disney Channel)

July 23

“Ballers” (10 p.m., HBO)

“Insecure” (10:30 p.m., HBO)

July 24

++ “Somewhere Between” (10 p.m., ABC)

July 25

++ “Midnight, Texas” (10 p.m., NBC)

July 28

“Room 104” (11 p.m., HBO)

Aug. 2

“The Sinner” (10 p.m., USA)

Aug. 6

“Ray Donovan” (9 p.m., Showtime)

Aug. 7

“Hollywood Game Night” (10 p.m., NBC)

Aug. 8

“Difficult People” (Hulu)

“Bachelor in Paradise” (8 p.m., ABC)

Aug. 9

++ “The Story of Diana” (9 p.m., ABC)

Aug. 13

++ “Get Shorty” (10 p.m., Epix)

Aug. 16

++ “Marlon” (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Aug. 18

++ “The Defenders” (Netflix)

Aug. 20

“Endeavor” (9 p.m., PBS)

“Episodes” (10 p.m., Showtime)

Aug. 23

“South Park” (10 p.m., Comedy Central)

“Broad City” (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central)

Aug. 24

++ “There’s … Johnny!” (Seeso)

Aug. 25

++ “Disjointed” (Netflix)

++ “The Tick” (Amazon)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sog6Gf