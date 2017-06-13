Cast from the “Survivor China” finale in 2007/ (Photo: Phil McCarten / Associated Press)

Hey “Survivor” fans, CBS is holding an open casting call from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Gardner White Furniture in Auburn Hills.

The casting call “marks the only currently confirmed open call in the nation for the remainder of the year,” states the news release. And it is the first in Metro Detroit in a couple of years.

Melissa Rowe, digital sales and marketing manager for CBS-Detroit, said she was unsure how many hopefuls will turn out Thursday.

“It’s hard to say because we haven’t had a casting call in Metro Detroit since 2014, but definitely a few hundred people,” Rowe said.

The 2014 casting call drew 300-400 people, she said.

Applicants must bring to the audition, at 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd., photo identification and a signed video release form which can be found on the website.

dkathawa@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tj7PE0