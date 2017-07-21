Buy Photo Chef Omar Mitchell will be on an episode of ‘Chopped’ 10 p.m. Tuesday on the Food Network. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Metro Detroit chef Omar Mitchell will compete Tuesday night on an episode of the Food Network’s popular “Chopped” show.

Owner of I Luv Cheese in Clinton Township and Great Lakes Burger Bar in Detroit, Mitchell said while he can’t reveal the outcome of Tuesday’s episode, being on the show was “a learning experience.”

“I’m proud this little kid from Detroit, born on the east side in poverty, is on a nationally-recognized television show representing Detroit with the whole comeback,” he said. “It certainly is a pleasure for me.”

Mitchell, who also runs Craft Creative Catering, will appear on the episode “Clock Shock,” airing 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 9 p.m. Aug. 10 and 12 a.m. Aug. 11 on Food Network.

He said he was approached by the show to compete, and that being on the other side of the camera is nothing like it seems on television. “It’s very intense ... it’s a lot harder than folks portray it to be. When there are 12 cameras on you and you’re literally like ‘okay, ready, set, go’ your mind becomes frozen.”

Mitchell said his Clinton Township restaurant I Luv Cheese, a casual Italian food concept, will be moving soon to a new space at 40850 Van Dyke Sterling Heights. He says after the move he’ll transform the Clinton Township spot (20828 Hall) into a Great Lakes Burger Bar.

Earlier this year another Detroit chef Crystal Smith of Bayview Yacht Club appeared on “Chopped” and won a baking-themed episode.

