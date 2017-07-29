Tobias Menzies, left, and Caitriona Balfe, from the STARZ Original Series "Outlander", are seen onstage during the 2017 Summer TCA Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday, July 28, 2017. ( (Photo: Matt Sayles / Invision)

Beverly Hills, Calif. — The producers of “Outlander” don’t expect the drama to outstrip the extensive series of novels it’s based on.

Diana Gabaldon has published eight books about time-traveling British nurse Claire Randall, who finds love and adventure with Jamie Fraser in 18th-century Scotland.

Starz’s “Outlander,” starring Caitriona Balfe, returns for its third season in September. Drawing on events in novel No. 3, “Voyager,” the series opens immediately after Claire lands back in her 1948 life. She’s left behind Jamie, played by Sam Heughan.

At a TV critics’ meeting Friday with Balfe and other cast members, producer Ronald Moore said he can’t imagine a scenario where the series catches up with Gabaldon’s work.

Fellow producer Maril Davis said they “absolutely” will keep making the show if Starz and studio Sony let them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tN4ZYD