Detroit News Editorial Page Editor Nolan Finley is the latest to join the roster of talk-show hosts at 910AM Superstation. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Detroit News Editorial Page Editor Nolan Finley is the latest voice to join the lineup at 910AM Superstation.

Finley will talk local and national news 7-9 a.m. weekdays, starting Sept. 5.

“It’s not going to be a typical conservative talk show,” Finley said. “We’re going to talk about a lot of things, it’s going to be off the news. We’re going to have newsmakers on, we’re talk about the issues of the day.

“I hope to keep it up-to-date and interesting and get good conversations going.”

He joins a diverse lineup of talk-radio hosts, including local church leaders, politicians and journalists. In addition to the 910AM broadcast, the station can be heard at 910amsuperstation.com.

Finley also co-hosts “MiWeek” news analysis show on Detroit Public TV with Christy McDonald and Stephen Henderson.

