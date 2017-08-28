Demi Lovato attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night. (Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Demi Lovato kicked off one of fashion’s most out-there evenings Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards as she strutted in a risque black lace bodysuit with matching sparkly harem pants by Zuhair Murad as the night’s host, Katy Perry, showed off a white one-shoulder dress by Stephane Rolland as her first of many looks.

Before Perry dropped to the stage in a space suit, then perused a rack of outfits to open the show, Lovato — a nominee and performer — turned some heads with her peekaboo look up top from Murad’s 2016 couture collection.

In the most adorable baby son category from the Forum in Inglewood, California, DJ Khaled’s 10-month-old Asahd sported a tiny blue pattern Gucci suit as dad cradled him in his arms.

Kendrick Lamar, left, DJ Khaled and son Asahd attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday at The Forum in Inglewood, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

“Asahd is Gucci down right now, you what I’m sayin,’ ” Khaled said during MTV’s warm-up march of fashion. “Gucci came by the crib, sized him up.”

While some dressed for fun, Lorde went classic red carpet in a mauve Monique Lhuillier gown with a feathered skirt. She later changed into a pair of saggy gray joggers with a tinfoil-like skirt top with a pop of tutu underneath.

Perry’s white gown included a deep plunge at the front with a boxy shoulder and cape detail in the back. Her other looks during the show were classic Hollywood, though she wore one performance gown with a fake baby strapped to her chest in a carrier.

Nicki Minaj performs at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night. (Photo: Matt Sayles / Invision/AP)

And Nicki Minaj? Well, she just did Nicki in a shiny bright pink tight-as-can-be pantsuit, long locks half blond and half soft pink. Nothing was left to the imagination. Nothing.

Cardi B, who went from Instagram star to reality TV star to hit rapper, posed confidently in a white Christian Siriano pantsuit with a full train, a cone-breasted bodice and shoulder cutouts. She changed quickly into all-over sparkle leotard and high matching boots to perform during the pre-show.

Winning youth on the fashion front were led by the bold 19-year-old Paris Jackson, a presenter who sported a Christian Dior bralette and boy-cut viscose undies under a sheer tulle dress with religious-esque iconography at the hem, her arm tattoos on display.

Paris Jackson presents the award for best pop video Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

The mix of VMA style approaches is routine. This year, Vogue.com allowed users to weigh in with a vote of “daring” or “elegant” under key looks in its photo gallery.

Will Calvin Harris’s peacock button-down shirt rate? There was also a mini-genie sparkling gold skirt and midriff top that left Jasmine Sanders true to her nickname, “Golden Barbie.”

How about Pink in a three-piece tailored men’s cut suit with wide tie and short platinum locks? She glammed up the look with a diamond ear cuff and tie bauble and was accompanied by her young daughter, Willow, and her husband, motocross racing star Carey Hart, in similar outfits.

The night’s lady in red was Vanessa Hudgens in a bright hue with a strapless effect and sheer insert down the skirt.

Another fashion standout: actress-dancer Teyana Taylor in a cropped white T-shirt and black trousers. Her best accessory, those rock-hard abs that significantly raised her profile during last year’s VMAs, when she starred in Kanye West’s “Fade” video. She accepted an award for that performance this year for best choreography.

