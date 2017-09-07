Arie Luyendyk Jr. piloted the red Ford Fusion onto a turntable for a reveal at Joe Louis Arena. ABC has announced that Luyendyk Jr. as its next “Bachelor.” (Photo: Neal Rubin / Detroit News file)

New York — ABC has announced race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. as its next “Bachelor.”

Luyendyk was revealed as the leading man for the reality competition on “Good Morning America” on Thursday. He says he’s going into the experience with “an open mind, open heart.” The 35-year-old says his experience making quick decisions on the race track will help him on the show.

Late Detroit News auto critic Doug Guthrie loved kart racing. Now we honor his memory to kick off race week for the Belle Isle Grand Prix. Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News

Luyendyk was the runner-up on the eighth season of “The Bachelorette” in 2012, failing to win the heart of Emily Maynard.

He has competed in the IndyCar, Indy Lights and other racing series. His father is two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk.

For the last four years ahead of the Belle Isle Grand Prix, Luyendyk has attended the Doug Guthrie Memorial Grand Prix, which honors the late Detroit News auto critic and his love of go-karting.

