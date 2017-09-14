Comedy Central says it has agreed to a contract extension that will keep Trevor Noah as host of "The Daily Show" through 2022. (Photo: Charles Sykes / AP)

New York — Comedy Central says it has agreed to a contract extension that will keep Trevor Noah as host of “The Daily Show” through 2022.

The network said Thursday that Noah will also produce and host year-end wrap-up specials for Comedy Central, beginning in a few months.

The little-known Noah was a leap of faith for Comedy Central when he was selected to succeed Jon Stewart at “The Daily Show” two years ago. He started slowly but has made inroads both critically and commercially, and the network says he’s the most popular late-night host among young adults aged 18 to 34.

Noah quipped that it’s exciting to know he’s under contract for five more years, “or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all, whichever one comes first.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jt1wNZ