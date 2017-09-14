Penny Johnson Jerald, from left, Seth MacFarlane and Peter Macon in a scene from “The Orville,” which premiered Sunday on Fox. (Photo: Michael Becker / Fox via AP)

Maybe you’re wondering where is THIS fall’s “This Is Us?”

As if you could forget, this affectionate, time-shifting family drama landed on NBC’s Fall 2016 schedule as an instantly popular and critical sensation. And a potential game changer for network programming.

ABC’s “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” is a fantasy drama starring Jason Ritter as a self-centered, despairing wretch who is visited by a “celestial” who gives him an assignment: get over himself and save the world. Shades of “Touched By an Angel on a Highway to Heaven”? At least this “Kevin” isn’t “Kevin Can Wait.” It premieres Oct. 3.

The title character of “The Good Doctor” on ABC is a brilliant young surgeon whose autism and savant syndrome impair his ability to personally connect with patients and fellow doctors. Star Freddie Highmore is splendid. Premiering Sept. 25, it’s worth checking out.

So is ABC’s “Ten Days in the Valley,” a mystery thriller that boasts Kyra Sedgwick as its star and a 10-episode format that should keep the storytelling brisk. Sedgwick plays a single mother and overworked TV producer whose life begins to overlap with the cop drama she produces when her young daughter disappears. It premieres Oct. 1.

ABC’s “The Mayor” is charming, funny and uplifting. Young rapper Courtney Rose ( Brandon Micheal Hall) is trying to jump-start his career, so he runs for mayor of his struggling hometown as a publicity stunt. When, to his shock, he wins the election, he decides to be the best mayor he can. Hall could be the season’s breakout star. Premieres Oct. 3.

The Fox network’s “Ghosted” is a screwball sci-fi comedy that frolics by playing it straight. A cynical former LAPD detective (Craig Robinson) and a genius true believer in the paranormal (Adam Scott) are recruited by a secret government agency to probe a rash of “unexplained” activity. It premieres Oct. 1.

Fall’s freshest breath of air transports viewers into airless outer space on “The Orville.” It’s the latest brainchild of Seth MacFarlane, who also stars.

Thanks to his bad-boy image as the force behind such cheeky projects as “Family Guy” and “Ted,” this enterprise (pun intended) is almost certain to initially catch viewers by surprise.

It premiered on Fox on Sept. 10.

