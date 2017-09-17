Actor Chris Sullivan, left, and producer Rachel Reichard arrive for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on Sunday. (Photo: MARK RALSTON / AFP/Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson stunned in a bright, multicolored halter gown by Rosie Assoulin, Chris Sullivan represented in a dapper top hat, painted nails and purple bow tie while little Joe — Jeremy Maguire — from “Modern Family”— vamped in a purple cape Sunday on the Emmys Awards red carpet.

On one of fashion’s biggest glam nights, the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles kicked off with a chill in the air and its usual eclectic collection of color and cuts for all, including white tuxedoes and classic sparkly golds, whites and black.

Sullivan, known as Toby on NBC’s “This is Us,” said he decided on his headgear Saturday after spotting the hat in a shop and thinking: “This is happening.” He also sported a cane with a fancy carved white tip at the handle. Fellow cast member Susan Kelechi Watson shimmered in an off-the-shoulder ombre beaded gown by Cristina Ottaviano.

Presenter Issa Rae went bold in sexy, revenge red, a goddess custom number by Vera Wang. It had bare shoulders and asymmetrical sleeves, a single ruffle down the back. Her HBO series, “Insecure,” was snubbed by the Emmys. Yvonne Strahovski of “The Handmaid’s Tale” also went with red, her gown a plunger she wore with a gold choker and her hair back in a slick bun. So did Sarah Hyland in a Zac Posen lace leaf motif gown with a cutout at the front. Nicole Kidman also wore red, her silver tie-collar dress by Calvin Klein by Appointment in a grenadine shade made of silk gazar, with a pleated bodice.

Actor Issa Rae attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Speaking of Calvin Klein by Appointment, 13-year-old nominee Millie Bobby Brown — among the youngest Emmy nominees ever — looked cute as a button in a princess silk crepe and tulle dress. She wore no jewelry because who needs to when you’re 13 and Millie Bobby Brown?

And hot from her front-row cheerleading at Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week runway show was Leslie Jones, wearing one of Siriano’s creations in black with an illusion neck and heavy embellishment.

Marc Jacobs dressed Anna Faris in magenta, a deep V-neck with floral embroidery. Padma Lakshmi threw kisses and showed off a cropped ‘do in a strapless number also in the purple family.

Presenter Rachel Bloom of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” purchased her lacy black Gucci gown, exclaiming: “I’m wearing Gucci. I never thought I’d wear Gucci.” Her plans for after the show? Perhaps put the dress up for sale.

“It’s hard to get places to lend me dresses because I’m not a size 0, but I can afford it so it’s OK,” she told E! Entertainment.

Naeem Kahn designed Laverne Cox’s body-hugging gray gown with little ruffles on her narrow straps. She wore Lorraine Schwartz chandelier statement earrings, her hair down and slicked back with matching gray eye shadow.

In the green family was Samantha Bee in an emerald, long-sleeve custom look with panels along the front and a plunging neckline by Rubin Singer. It was, well, roomy. Mandy Moore, the matriarch on “This is Us,” was well-tiered in a tulle ballgown from Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2018 collection, alternating black and white below the waist.

Thompson, from “Westworld,” worked the swingy, narrow pleats on her look of red, blue and green. The high-waisted gown had two rows of straps at the back. She wore a green tourmaline ring in a cobra design by John Hardy Jewelry.

