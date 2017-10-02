Longtime local media personality Dennis Neubacher returned to the airwaves Monday as morning traffic anchor at WWJ Newsradio 950.

The station’s director of traffic operations Lloyd Jackson confirmed this news, and said Neubacher had been working in Toledo for the past few years flying a medi-vac chopper.

Neubacher has more than 30 years experience and has previously been a helicopter pilot and reporter for WXYZ-TV and a traffic reporter for WJR radio.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wteiOB