Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide’s Editor-in-Chief Mickey O’Connor has a few suggestions. Here’s what you should stream this weekend:

1. Big Mouth

From the mind of comedian Nick Kroll comes this adult animated comedy about a group of teens discovering each other’s bodies. The series also stars John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele. Look for it on Netflix starting Friday.

2. Tin Star

Tim Roth stars as a dedicated police detective who uproots his family to a small town in the Canadian Rockies. His job becomes increasingly difficult when an oil giant moves in, bringing with it a barrage of vices, including gambling and prostitution. Complicating things even more is his alter ego “Jack” who only comes out when he drinks. The series, which heads to Amazon on Friday, also stars Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks as the face of the corrupt oil company.

3. Curb Your Enthusiasm

After six years away, Larry David is back for even more cringe comedy. While Season 9 promises the same old Larry, it also will feature a string of guest stars including Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Graham, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad and more. Alongside David, the series already stars J.B. Smoove, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman. Catch the premiere on Sunday at 10 p.m. on HBO. Plus, you can stream the series on HBO Go and HBO Now.

