Rapper Eminem attends the Charlotte Hornets game against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on October 18, 2017. (Photo: Brian Sevald / NBAE/Getty Images)

Eminem is heading back to “Saturday Night Live.”

The Detroit rapper is set to appear on NBC’s sketch comedy program on Nov. 18, the network announced Monday. That is the same weekend Eminem’s new album, said to be called “Revival,” is reportedly due to be released.

No official announcement about Eminem’s new album has been made, but a website for a fake pharmaceutical called Revival was recently launched, and all signs point to it being tied to Slim Shady.

The Nov. 18 show, which will be hosted by Chance the Rapper, will mark Eminem’s seventh appearance on “SNL,” and his first since 2013. He also appeared on the show in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004 and 2010.

