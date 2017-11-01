Actress Caterina Scorsone revealed in an essay that at age 17 a “fairly prominent director” made unwanted sexual advances toward her during an audition — and on Tuesday, she revealed it was James Toback. (Photo: John Sciulli / Getty Images)

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Caterina Scorsone claimed she was sexually harassed by director James Toback when she was a teen.

The now-36-year-old actress shared an essay she wrote when she was 17 describing a “fairly prominent director” making unwanted sexual advances toward her during an audition — and on Tuesday, she revealed it was Toback.

“In response to James Toback’s crass denial in Rolling Stone, I feel I must corroborate the stories of these women. I want to be clear that the predatory director I wrote about in the article I posted a few days back, was James Toback,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a screengrab of the Rolling Stone article where Toback called the allegations “things I never would have done.”

“He told me that I was repressed, and that, if I were a real actor like the half-dozen names he mentioned working with, I would be willing to trust him and just ‘go there,’ ” she recalled.

Scorsone wrote the article 17 years ago and claimed industry people knew about the incident and “encouraged” her to stay silent.

“I didn’t, and it directly affected my career,” she continued.

Scorsone revealed she left the business over the alleged harassment and didn’t return until years later as an adult with the support of Shonda Rhimes.

“She is an example of the good side of this industry. These examples exist. Let’s be done with the other kind,” the star, who portrays Dr. Amelia Shepherd on “Grey’s,” wrote on Oct. 16.

More than 300 women have accused Toback of sexual harassment since a number of women spoke out about their encounters in an Oct. 22 Los Angeles Times article.

Actresses Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams and Julianna Moore all accused Toback, 72, of sexual harassment, as well as NBC host Natalie Morales.

Blair alleged that “The Pick-Up Artist” director ordered her to perform a monologue naked while in his hotel room and she obliged by taking off her sweater.

She told Vanity Fair that she quickly put it back on when he commented: “Wow, you need a lot of work.”

Toback allegedly began to rub his genitals in front of her and said: “You have to do this for me. You cannot leave until I have release.”

Blair added that the disgraced director then allegedly threatened to kidnap her and throw her into the Hudson River if she ever spoke of the encounter.

McAdams had a similar meeting with Toback in a hotel after auditioning for the same film, “Harvard Man,” she recalled to Vanity Fair.

The “Mean Girls” star said Toback informed her he had masturbated to her a number of times before meeting her earlier that day.

She said Toback exited the bathroom during the “workshop” and told her he had masturbated and wanted to see her pubic hair.

“I just kept trying to normalize it — thinking, ‘This has to be some weird acting exercise. This is some kind of test. I just have to show that I am brave and this does not bother me and nothing can shake me,’” she recalled to Vanity Fair. “I really was frozen. My brain was not catching up.”

Toback has repeatedly denied the accusations, calling the women liars and saying he doesn’t even recall meeting some of them.

“It’s pathetic lies. It’s just too f — king embarrassing and idiotic,” he told a Rolling Stone reporter on Oct. 17. “And if I were you, I wouldn’t go repeating it, unless you really knew it were true, because it isn’t. So that’s all I have to say. This is not worth wasting another second on.”

