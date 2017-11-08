Longtime Detroit rock radio personality Doug Podell is out at WCSX-FM. (Photo: Facebook)

Longtime Detroit rock radio personality Doug Podell has exited his post at classic rock station WCSX-FM (94.7).

A representative for Beasley Broadcast Group confirmed the news Wednesday.

“Doug Podell has departed WCSX-FM and Beasley Media Group in Detroit,” said vice president of corporate communications Heidi Raphael in an e-mail. “Doug spent the past 23 years rockin’ the Motor City with WRIF and WCSX.”

It’s not clear if Podell, who has worked as program director and on-air talent for both WCSX and active rock station WRIF, was let go or quit. Podell, who also hosts local rock video show Rock 900 on Tuesday evenings on Comcast Channel 900, could not be reached for comment.

A Twitter profile for the Drew & Mike Podcast — “Drew & Mike” were WRIF’s morning show for years —commented on the news Tuesday evening.

“Sorry to hear Doug Podell is out at WCSX,” the tweet said. “How many can name anyone on their air staff now?”

According to wcsx.com, Juline Jordan is on air 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Dave Dahmer is on 3-7 p.m. weekdays. The morning show is Big Jim’s House, airing 6-10 a.m. weekdays.

Detroit business publication Crain’s reported in 2016 that Greater Media Inc., the company that owned WRIF, WCSX and WMGC-FM (105.1), was purchased by Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

