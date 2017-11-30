The Detroit episode of “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City” airs at 11 p.m. Friday featuring local comics Alton “Boogie” Williams, left, Kevin Hart (standing), Mike Geeter, Jeff Horste and J Bell. (Photo: Facebook)

A Detroit-centric episode of Kevin Hart’s Comedy Central show “Hart of the City” will air Friday night.

Described as part travel show and part stand-up comedy showcase, the series shows Hart visiting towns across the country to talk to local comedians about their craft.

Hart visited the Jazz Cafe at Music Hall to talk to Detroit comics Alton “Boogie” Williams, Mike Geeter, Jeff Horste and J Bell.

Geeter said having Hart visit Detroit “meant everything” to them as comedians.

“He’s one of the biggest names in entertainment,” said Pontiac native Geeter, who is a local comic and radio personality. “To bring a show here to highlight the Detroit comedy scene is something he doesn’t have to do. That there showed me that he understands what we’re all trying to do and shows that he understands what we’re up against as comedians on the rise.”

On the episode comics get to showcase some of their material for a national television audience and talk to Hart about the city’s comedy scene.

“Thick skin, you gotta have it,” said Williams in a clip when asked about performing comedy in Detroit. “This crowd slaps people, I don’t know if you heard the history.”

“There’s a lot of independent shows that have been going lately ... at a recycling center, ice cream shop ... I feel like there’s a never-ending amount of stage time around here,” said Horste. “Especially if you’re not judging the room.”

Geeter said during Hart’s visit at the venue’s Jazz Cafe, the comic and film star was professional and personable.

“He focused on his business and his success proves that,” said Geeter. “But he was personable, aware of his status, but didn’t need to to flaunt it, you know?”

The Detroit episode airs Friday night at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central. The four comics featured will host a viewing party at Minnie’s Rhythm Cafe soul food restaurant in Downtown Detroit.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

‘Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City’

11 p.m. Friday

Comedy Central

Detroit Cast Viewing Party

9 p.m. Friday

Minnie’s Rhythm Cafe

546 E. Larned, Detroit

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Bzm2S3