The PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” visited Detroit in 2013 to film several episodes. The show will be in Rochester in June. (Photo: Sheila Springsteen)

PBS’s beloved “Antiques Roadshow” is making a stop in Rochester for its 2018 tour.

The popular series will film three episodes at a “historic location” in Rochester on June 14 for its 23rd season, which will air in 2019, the show announced Monday.

The exact location in Rochester hasn’t been revealed but will be one of several stops at historic locations across the country for the 2018 tour. The venue will be revealed closer to the date of filming, according to a news release. Free tickets — 3,000 — will be drawn and given away.

“Holding events at these locations allow our cameras to film appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right, adding a new depth to our show,” said “Roadshow” executive producer Marsha Bemko in a news release. “I can’t wait to see what treasures we uncover in Rochester. And stay tuned, we’ll be revealing the historic location we’ve selected very soon!”

Rochester is home to Meadow Brook Hall, the 88,000-square-foot former home of auto heiress Matilda Dodge Wilson and her second husband Afred Wilson that was named a National Historic Landmark in 2012. The June 14th tour date is the last of five stops on the show’s 2018 tour schedule. Other stops include Sarasota, Tulsa, Louisville, and San Diego.

At the event, 3,000 will receive an appraisal of their collectibles from experts from across the country. The appraisal is free, but tickets are required.

Fans can apply now for a chance to receive one pair of free tickets per household. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 27. To enter the drawing, visit pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Call (888) 762-3749.

