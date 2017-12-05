Netflix officials say they have written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s. He has denied the allegations by three women that they were assaulted by him. (Photo: Annie I. Bang / Invision/AP)

Danny Masterson canned from Netflix after rape allegations

Actor Danny Masterson has been fired from the Netflix comedy “The Ranch” following rape allegations by four women. The Los Angeles Police Department have been investigating sexual assault claims against the actor since earlier this year. According to reports, the investigation was spearheaded by Leah Remini in connection with her A&E show about the Church of Scientology. The claims stem from years ago when Masterson, a Scientologist, starred on the sitcom “That ’70s Show” which aired 1998-2006. Masterson and his a “ ’70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher are stars and executive producers of “The Ranch.” After Netflix suspended “House of Cards” when sexual assault accusations against Kevin Spacey surfaced, one of Masterson’s accusers spoke out. “What Netflix has done, feels like ... I don’t matter. The other women don’t matter. Our pain means nothing, and we should be good little girls and shut our mouths. No!” said Chrissie Carnell Bixler. “We will see justice for what was done to us, and is continuing to be done to us ... and for all those who knew/know and are either actively helping this serial rapist or are choosing to stay silent ... YOU don’t matter.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, Masterson will still appear in the second half of season two, hitting Netflix on Dec. 15, and may pop-up up in parts of season three, but he’s being written out of the show. Masterson denied the allegations in a statement Tuesday, saying he was “disappointed” in Netflix’s decision.

Ed Sheeran, Pink, Alicia Keys join Eminem’s ‘Revival’

Ed Sheeran, Pink and Alicia Keys are among the guests enlisted on Eminem’s new album “Revival.” Eminem tweeted out the track listing of the new album Tuesday afternoon. First single “Walk on Water,” featuring Beyoncé, opens the 19-track album, while Ed Sheeran is featured on “River,” Alicia Keys guests on “Like Home,” and Pink appears on “Need Me.” Other guests on the album are Em’s frequent collaborator Skylar Grey, who appears on “Tragic Endings,” R&B singer Kehlani, who is featured on “Nowhere Fast,” and New York rapper Phresher, who joins Em on “Chloraseptic.” Rockers X Ambassadors — best known for their Jeep jingle “Renegades” — appear on the track “Bad Husband.” Other tracks on the album include “Believe,” “Untouchable,” “Remind Me,” “Framed,” “Heat,” “Offended,” “In Your Head,” “Castle” and “Arose.” Em’s tweet simply featured a photo of the tracklist along with the album’s release date, Dec. 15. The set’s cover art has yet to be revealed. “Walk on Water” was released last month and debuted at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart. The following week it plummeted to No. 55, and in its third week on the charts, the sparse piano ballad dips 24 spots to No. 79.

‘Today’ dominates in ratings after Lauer firing

Ratings for ABC’s “Today” show beat its rivals at ABC for the first time in three months last week, the same week the show’s longtime host Matt Lauer was fired for sexual misconduct charged. The Associated Press reports that Nielsen company said “Today” had more eyeballs on it than “Good Morning America” for all five days of last week for the first time in nearly a year. The show had 4.2 million viewers Tuesday, 5.7 million Wednesday and 5.2 million Thursday.

Jazz drummer Simon Phillips cancels dates after fire

Jazz, pop and rock drummer Simon Phillips had to cancel his North American Tour after his California home was engulfed by the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. No one was killed, but the home was destroyed. Phillips was scheduled to perform two shows Sunday at the Jazz Cafe at Music Hall. Ticketholders can be refunded them the point of purchase or hold on to them and wait for a rescheduled date to be set. Call (313) 887-8500 with any questions.

Compiled By Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Wednesday’s Birthdays

Nick Park, 59

Judd Apatow, 50

Noel Clarke, 42

