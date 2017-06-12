New York — Select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards, announced Sunday:
Best Musical: “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Best Play: “Oslo.”
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics): “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Best Revival of a Play: “August Wilson’s Jitney.”
Best Revival of a Musical: “Hello, Dolly!”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, “Oslo.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen.”
