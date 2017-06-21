Kenya Moore says her main motivation to participate in “The Vagina Monologues” is to help other women. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

Three women known for their lavish lifestyles, including Detroit’s own Kenya Moore, will shed their reality-star personas for a night to perform the dramatic, emotional and comedic stage show “Vagina Monologues” on Thursday at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom.

The award-winning Eve Ensler production will be performed by “Real Housewives” Teresa Giudice of New Jersey, Ashley Darby of Potomac and Detroit’s own Kenya Moore, who is on the Atlanta version of the reality show.

The controversial play premiered in 1996 and drew criticism from all angles, from conservatives to feminists. Nevertheless, it has continued and evolved and has been performed all over the world. Some of the famous women who’ve read the “Vagina Monologues” stories include Whoopi Goldberg, Cate Blanchett, Claire Danes and Brooke Shields.

Moore said she and her fellow “Housewives” will lend something unique to the voices of the play.

“Between us girls, we definitely are outspoken, we are not afraid to be bold, and I think it lends itself to this kind of stage show, being that the subject matter obviously is about how women truly feel and empowering them,” said Moore in a phone interview with The Detroit News.

“I’ve been reading through (the script) and I want to add my own twist to it, so I’m excited to do it, I’m excited to get out there,” said the Cass Tech grad who surprised fans earlier this week by revealing she married her boyfriend in St. Lucia earlier this month.

Moore returns home often to see family and “hang out in my usual spots.” Besides working on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which starts its 10th season this year, Moore also has a hair-care line available worldwide, including at Sally Beauty Supply stores.

Moore said her main motivation to participate in “Vagina Monologues” is to help other women. A portion of proceeds from Thursday’s show will benefit Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation and Care House of Macomb County. The latter has been helping victims of sexual assault and physical abuse in Macomb County for 20 years.

“This is a great cause. I can’t wait for people to come out and for us to connect with people and in doing so be able to help people in need,” she said.

Moore, 46, also is a graduate of Wayne State University. In 1993, she was the second African-American to win Miss USA. The beauty pageant isn’t her only tie to President Donald Trump. Moore was a contestant on “The Celebrity Apprentice 7” in 2015. On the show, she raised $20,000 for the Detroit Public Schools Foundation.

“I had a good experience,” she said of being on “Celebrity Apprentice.” “I think at the end of the day (Trump) was tough with me, but he was also fair ...”

When asked if Moore — a model, actress and entrepreneur — had any advice for young women looking to be a triple threat like her, she said to never let anyone define you.

“Being from Detroit and being a young girl, I was born with a lot of strain and having to deal with situations, so first of all never let anyone tell you who you are. Your own accomplishments, whether that be setting new goals, or your education, or focusing on your passion in life, focus on what you love to do.”

‘The Vagina Monologues’

starring Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice and Ashley Darby

7 p.m. doors open,

8 p.m. show Thursday

Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren

(586) 268-3200 or andiamoshowroom.com

$25-$75, $100 for meet and greet

