Exterior view of President-elect Donald Trump's childhood home in the Jamaica Estates section of the New York City borough of Queens, N.Y., on December 23, 2016. The home is being rented out on Airbnb for $600 a night. (Photo: Anthony Behar / TNS)

New York — The buyers of President Donald Trump’s childhood home in Queens are renting out the five-bedroom home for short-term stays on the lodging website Airbnb.

Trump’s former home in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood is available for $600 a night.

It features a “giant cut out of Donald in the Living Room … a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night,” according to a recent Airbnb post that indicates it has been “verified” by the website.

Mischa Hagani, the principal of Paramount Realty USA, which auctioned off Trump’s childhood home for $2.14 million, to an unnamed buyer in March, confirmed the authenticity of the Airbnb post.

“The operator of the Airbnb listing is someone I know and they contacted me to tell me that this is what their plan is,” Hagani said in an interview.

The home, which has 3 1 / 2bathrooms, offers 17 beds for guests and an internet connection.

“Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived,” the listing reads.

“This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vKWHEn