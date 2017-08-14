Amy O’Brien, left, Cheryl Glentz Becigneul, Peter Lucido and Bobby Nahra enjoy the fundraiser in St. Clair Shores. (Photo: Photos by Kristina Cunningham)

The team at Roy O’Brien Ford in St. Clair Shores presented “Battle of the Wings” on Thursday night to benefit Macomb Feeding the Need. More than 150 people came out to enjoy and judge the tasty wings from a dozen local restaurants, including Brownies on the Lake, Gilbert’s Lodge, Fishbone’s, Passport Pizza and Uptown Grille.

The event included a silent auction and a raffle, and Sean Z provided live musical entertainment. State Rep. Peter Lucido (R-Shelby Township) and Chef Bobby Nahra were hosts and announced the winners. Gilbert’s Lodge won “The Best Wings.” Winners of the “Hottest Wings” was a tie between Fishbones and Buffalo Wild Wings, and “Most Original Wings” went to Brownies on the Lake for its “PB and J Wings.”

“I’m so grateful to everyone who came and to everyone who participated,” said Cheryl Glentz Becigneul, executive director of Macomb Feeding the Need. “I would never have come up with such creative ways to serve chicken wings.”

Macomb Feeding the Need has provided food, clothing and shelter for needy residents of Macomb, Wayne and Oakland counties since February 2011. Meals are provided Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and clothing vouchers are distributed every 30 days.

Tickets to Battle of the Wings were $15. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the raffle, silent auction and sponsorships will benefit the programs at Macomb Feeding the Need.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w7Pbnr