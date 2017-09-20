The Charles T. Fisher mansion, the largest home in Detroit’s Historic Boston-Edison District, is about to get a serious makeover.

The 18,000-square-foot mansion, which was sold earlier this year, has been selected as the location of the new Junior League of Detroit’s Designers’ Show House, the junior league announced on Wednesday. Dozens of local interior designers will transform the entire house, room by room, and then open it all up for tours for a monthlong period starting next September.

The 2018 Show House will mark the first time since 1976 that the Junior League has selected a location in Detroit.

“It makes perfect sense for us to host the 2018 Designers’ Show House in Detroit. The Show House is a showcase for transformation through design and there is no better example of transformation than the City of Detroit itself,” said Mayra Rodriguez, Junior League of Detroit President, in a press release.

The mansion also has a new owner, Hill Harper. Harper is an award-winning actor who has starred on shows such CBS drama “CSI: NY.” This fall, he’ll star as Dr. Marcus Andrews on the new ABC show “The Good Doctor.” Harper also recently purchased The Roasting Plant in Detroit.

“I’m excited to be able to host the 2018 Designers’ Show House in my new home in the great city of Detroit,” said Harper in a press release. “It is especially gratifying that the proceeds from this event will support the Junior League of Detroit and their longstanding mission of helping families and children in Detroit.”

Proceeds from the Junior League’s Show House will support its new health and nutrition initiative called Project EAT.

The Charles T. Fisher Mansion was built in 1922 by architect George D. Mason. Previously owned by funeral home director Michael Fisher, a fifth cousin of the Fisher brothers, it has 14 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a pub, a private chapel, gymnasium, carriage house and a prohibition era liquor vault.

The Junior League’s 2018 Designers’ Show House is slated for Sept. 13 through Oct. 7, 2018.

