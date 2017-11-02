Many local gardening stores and nurseries are opening holiday gift stores this weekend with tree-trimming ideas, such as Bordine’s. (Photo: Gary Malerba / Special to The Detroit News)

It’s that time: Holiday shops open at garden centers

Don’t look now, but Christmas is just over 50 days away. If you’re ready to get into the holiday spirit or looking for new decorating ideas this season, check out some of the holiday shops that pop up every year at local nurseries and garden centers.

■English Gardens will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Sunday at all six of its southeast Michigan locations.

■Bordine’s will hold a series of workshops and events at its Christmas shop, including a Designer Wreath Demonstration at 2 p.m. Saturday at its Rochester Hills, Clarkston and Brighton locations.

■Ray Wiegand’s Nursery on Romeo Plank in Macomb Township also is holding a Christmas Open House, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday. Each holiday shop offers a wide range of ideas for decorating unique trees and more. For details about each garden center’s holiday shop, call the individual store or visit the website.

Win a pair of tickets to Dish & Design

First, the bad news: Tickets are sold out for Homestyle’s Dish & Design event Nov. 29 at Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Royal Oak. Now, the good news: We’re giving away five pairs of tickets that readers can win. To enter your name, go to Detroitnews.com/WinDishTickets. The theme of Dish & Design is “ ’Tis the Season” and will focus on holiday entertaining with floral arrangement ideas, cocktail suggestions and more. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. Nov. 21.

Northville holiday tour runs Nov. 17-18

Five homes decked out for the holidays will open their doors for the Northville Community Foundation’s annual Holiday Home Tour Nov. 17-18. The mix of this year’s homes includes a traditional condo, along with a home that has industrial decor. Each house will be all jazzed up with holiday decorations by stores such as Northville’s Pear-Aphernalia and Gardenviews. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the tour, which runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. For information about where to purchase tickets, go to northvillecommunityfoundation.org/ and click on “Events” or call (248) 374-0200. Tickets are limited. Children under 12 aren’t allowed on the tour.

Art Van’s new Holiday Gift Guide. (Photo: Art Van)

Art Van lights up Wonderland, releases gift guide

Six years ago, Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander wanted to create a holiday display at his stores that would remind people of the amazing displays that were a hallmark of Hudson’s in Detroit. What he and his team came up with is Art Van’s Wonderland. On Thursday, the retailer again flipped the switch on more than 1 million lights at its flagship store on 14 Mile in Warren. It also also unveiled its new 2017 Wonderland Holiday Gift Guide. The 107-page guide features an array of gift ideas and holiday decor, 642 specialty items in all. There are pieces from popular brands such as Kate Spade, Nambe and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Home. All gift items will be available at artvan.com, along with the retailer’s locations in Warren, Royal Oak, Lansing, Novi, Grand Rapids, and Petoskey in Michigan.

Jessica Nielsen (Photo: Jessica Nielsen)

Ferndale shop hosts first Holiday Artist Market

Green Daffodil, an adorable candle and home goods store in Ferndale, is hosting its first Holiday Artist Market on Saturday. More than a dozen artists will be there selling their wares, from linens and ceramics to jewelry and other home goods. Pictured is a towel by local artist Jessica Nielsen. The Holiday Artist Market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be free refreshments. Green Daffodil is at 624 Livernois. For information, call (248) 547-4172.

After 43 years in business, Haig Lighting & Electric in Clinton Township is going out of business. (Photo: Haig Lighting & Electric)

Longtime Clinton Township lighting store to close

Joyce Begnoche is ready to say goodbye after 43 years in business at Haig Lighting & Electric in Clinton Township. But deciding to close up shop is one thing. Saying goodbye to longtime customers has been another. “It’s been emotional,” said Begnoche. “People who’ve known us for a really long time are saying ‘Where am I going to go now?’ ” Haig was originally opened by Begnoche’s father, Edwin Weinstein. One of five locations he owned, it’s named after a type of Scotch. Begnoche and her husband, John, bought the Clinton Township location 33 years ago. But now they’re ready to retire. “We both turned 65 and I just said ‘I’m done,’ ” said Begnoche. They’ll celebrate their closing with a VIP party on Saturday. They plan to officially close by the end of December. And the couple plans to do some long put-off traveling in their retirement. “We were supposed to go to Australia for our 20th anniversary and now we just celebrated our 40th anniversary,” said Begnoche. Haig Lighting & Electric is at 34001 Groesbeck. Call (586) 791-2380.

