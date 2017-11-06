Buy Photo People tour the 392-square-foot Sugar Magnolia house, left, and the 356-square-foot Loring Bungalow during a tour this summer of the first six houses of Cass Tiny Homes. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Cass Community Social Services will break ground Monday morning on five more tiny homes in the agency’s Cass Tiny Homes project, bringing the number to 12 in the first-of-its-kind development on the city’s west side.

The project is the largest development of tiny homes in the city and could provide a new model for low-income housing in Detroit. All of the occupants are low-income seniors, students or were previously homeless, and each house is rent-to-own over a seven-year period.

Representatives from the GM Foundation and other organizations that will fund the five new homes will attend Monday’s groundbreaking. The GM Foundation is funding Cass Community Social Services’ Women in Motion initiative, which aims to give women the opportunity for upward economic mobility through affordable, supportive housing, according to the project.

Six houses have already been constructed in the Cass Tiny Homes project, located at Elmhurst and Woodrow Wilson just west of the Lodge Freeway. Residents who had to meet certain criteria moved in in late summer. Eventually, Cass would like to build 25 homes.

