Scott Shuptrine Interiors senior designers Tom VerWest, left, and Pam Sape show the audience how to set up a formal then informal setting for the holidays. Several professionals, including designers, writers and an executive chef, attend "Dish and Design," An event series presented by The Detroit News' Homestyle as they show attendees "Entertaining for the Holiday" at Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Royal Oak, Wednesday night, November 29, 2017.

What’s the perfect stress-free recipe for holiday entertaining, the kind you can make in advance so you’re not knee-deep in pots, pans and dishes when your guests arrive? Chef Travis Holewinski has three words: braised short ribs.

“It’s delicious, it’s hard to wreck it and you can hold it for a long time,” said Holewinski, executive chef of The Fed, a new restaurant that featuares eclectic American cuisine in downtown Clarkston. “...Any kind of occassion, you can’t go wrong.”

Holewinski was one of several experts who offered their tips for stress-free holiday entertaining at Wednesday’s Dish & Design, a series of talks presented by Homestyle and sponsored by Scott Shuptrine Interiors.

More than 100 readers gathered at Scott Shuptrine’s Royal Oak location to get ideas for everything from creating just the right holiday tablescape to floral arrangements and even cocktails.

Holewinski said one of the most important parts of cooking braised short ribs is searing the meat correctly first. That sear is what builds flavor, he said.

“The carmelization of the meat is going to carry most of your flavor,” said Holewinski, who seared both sides until they were a crusty brown and even the sides. “It’s your one chance to get it right.”

Flower power

After searing the meat, Holewinski sauteed some onions and carrots in the same pan, put the meat back in and de-glazed the pan with red wine. And don’t rush cooking the meat.

“You can’t rush slow food,” he said.

When it comes to creating a great holiday floral arrangment, Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture in Troy created a statement with a display that combined gladiolas with mixed berries and some large leaves.

“If you have a lot of texture, you don’t want it to compete,” said Jucewicz, who designs all the holiday floral arrangements for the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham.

Jucewicz also created a display with three tall glass cylinders, inside of which he put holly, pine and other greenery. He filled them with water on top of which he added a floating candle.

And what’s an easy way to make your flowers last a few days longer? Add a few drops of bleach to the water, said Jucewicz.

The drops of bleach help “keep the bacteria down,” said Jucewicz.

Let your imagination go

Designer Tom Verwest of Scott Shuptrine Interiors said when it comes to creating a beautiful holiday tablescape, the color palette doesn’t have to be traditional red and green. One of his favorite color combinations to use during the holidays is chatreuse and purple.

“Let your imagination go wild,” said Verwest.

And ornaments don’t just have to go on the tree, he said.

“Grab ornaments for the table, incorporate them into the table,” Verwest said.

And it’s perfectly OK to mix metals in your decor – silver and gold, or copper.

“All metals can be mixed together,” he said.

Holiday hacks

Above all, have fun with your holiday decor and don’t be afraid to think outside the box, said Jeanine Matlow, a columnist for Homestyle who offered a series of tips for cutting corners for holiday decorating.

One fun idea: use a mitten or glove as a silverware holder. Or take a mirror and use it as a tray.

A mirror “can make a centerpiece look even prettier,” said Matlow, who writes Homestyle’s Smart Solutions column.

And remember those ugly holiday sweaters that are all the range these days? Matlow took a red sweater and put it over the back of a dining chair, giving it a completely different look.

“Use fashion in your decor,” said Matlow.

Punch it up

Jack Dalton, the head of beverage services at the Whisky Parlor in Detroit, mixed up a holiday cocktail with some literal punch: it’s called the Parlor Punch and Judy.

Dalton said the term “punch” comes from a Hindu word for “five” – citrus, sugar, water, alcohol and spices.

Based on a Manhattan drink, the Parlor Punch and Judy included orange and cinnamon infused Dolin, sherry, lemon juice, vanila simple syrup, and J.P. Scrumpy’s Hard Cider.

And how simple is it to create an infusion? “You take something, add something and leave it overnight. That’s an infusion,” said Dalton.

