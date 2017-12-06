1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

When it comes to decking the halls this holiday season, few places do it better than Metro Detroit's regal historic mansions.

History for the holidays
Meadow Brook Hall was built in the late 1920s for auto heiress Matilda Dodge Wilson and her second husband Alfred Wilson. It was named a National Historic Landmark in 2012. Its Holiday Walk, now in its 46th year, runs through Dec. 23.  Rick Smith
An inverted tree is one of the 52 trees in place at Meadow Brook Hall this holiday season.  Meadow Brook Hall
Every year, designers incorporate new color schemes and motifs for the Holiday Walk, using much of the inventory Meadow Brook already has, said head designer Alice Waterous of Alice's Christmas Elves. She leads a team of about 13 designers who install the decorations.  Meadow Brook Hall
The decor depends on the function of the room, from more formal in certain rooms to more whimsical in others.  Meadow Brook Hall
Angelo Bonita, a retired event florist from Kalamazoo, installs all of the mantels.  Meadow Brook Hall
At the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, 14 full-size Christmas trees -- including this newly decorated 12-foot ombre style tree in the gallery -- are in place. Ford House Holiday Tours run through Jan. 7.  Edsel and Eleanor Ford House
More than 2,500 ornaments are part of the holiday decor.  John F. Martin
In the main hall is a flocked tree like the one first displayed by Eleanor Ford in the gallery in 1949. Teardrop ornaments were hand blown at the Ford Rouge Plant.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The same teardrop ornaments are for sale at the estate's gift store.  John F. Martin
Bagley Design Belles stand in the living room entryway to Palmer Park's Log Cabin, which will open for tours and a multicultural celebration on Sunday. They have decorated one side for Christmas and the inside for Hanukkah.  Barbara Barefield/People for Palmer Park
Carriage rides will be offered at Palmer Park.  Barbara Barefield
    Take Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester. The 88,000-square-foot former home of auto heiress Matilda Dodge Wilson and second husband Alfred Wilson is all gussied up from now until the end of December in her holiday finest, including 52 Christmas trees, 24 mantels and 1,300 square feet of garland.

    For many families who come year after year to the estate’s Holiday Walk, now in its 46th year, it’s about tradition.

    “That’s why it’s important that we change it every year,” said Shannon O’Berski, Meadow Brook’s director of marketing and community relations, who said planning for the estate’s holiday decor begins in mid-summer. “We want our regular visitors to keep coming back and we also want to make a lasting impression on those who are coming for the first time.”

    Across Metro Detroit, historic mansions offer a unique way to experience the holidays. They also offer a chance to step back in time.

    Inside the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, 14 fully decorated Christmas trees are in place, decorated with more than 2,500 ornaments. Special holiday tours run through Jan. 7.

    Among the decor are Eleanor’s beloved teardrop-shaped ornaments. Inspired by a modernism exhibit she’d attended at the Detroit Institute of Arts in the 1950s, Eleanor asked glass blowers at the Ford Rouge Plant to make these special ornaments and they’re still part of the holiday decor. They’re also available to buy at the gift store.

    Guests won’t just get a tour of the house, which was designed by Albert Kahn and built in the late 1920s, but will also hear stories from docents about special moments when the Fords and their four children lived there.

    “The Fords loved spending time together during the holidays, and guests are able to see where the family gathered on Christmas Eve to watch first-run movies, shared special meals, and opened presents under the tree,” said Mary Fishwick, docent and volunteer coordinator at the Ford House in a press release.

    New this year at the Ford House is an ombre-style tree in the gallery. The 12-foot tree features fuchsia, green and blue bulbs, along with handcrafted angels similar to ones Eleanor Ford had made for guests in the 1950s, said museum specialist Carol Zagorowska who oversees all the Christmas decor.

    “We have a beautiful flame stitch sofa in there and we were interested in picking up those colors from the sofa,” said Zagorowska, who works with volunteer Joel Baird on the Christmas decor. “...We try to incorporate things from our collection into our designs.”

    At Meadow Brook, planning for the holiday decor begins in July, but really kicks into gear in October when themes and motifs are picked for many of Meadow Brook’s more than 110 rooms, said O’Berski. More formal rooms such as the living room and dining room often have more formal decor, while rooms such as the nursery or games room are given a more whimsical look, she said.

    “Decor themes are usually decided on and often based on a single inspirational item such as an ornament, color scheme or ribbon,” said O’Berski. “Individual room themes begin with the more prominent rooms such as the Great Hall, Dining Room, Ballroom, Matilda’s bedroom, because these rooms require the most decor materials. The room themes are generally selected based on the room functions and furnishings.”

    More than 120 volunteers — many from Meadow Brook’s Garden Club, along with Oakland University’s track team — set up the trees and lights. New this year is the installation of exterior lighting, said O’Berski.

    “The exterior lighting was added to create a more memorable experience for our visitors,” said O’Berski in an email. “Who doesn’t love lights?”

    Grand Haven floral consultant Alice Waterous has been overseeing the installation of Meadow Brook’s holiday decor for 17 years. She and a team of about 12 designers worked for three days the week before Thanksgiving to make the magic happen, designing rooms and putting it all in place. Colors and motifs change every year, but designers are using decorations Meadow Brook already has.

    “The challenge is to take the same old stuff and make it look different,” said Waterous. “That’s what takes the design skill.”

    Waterous says designers from all over Michigan come to decorate Meadow Brook every year for Christmas. One designer friend, a Michigan native who now lives in New Mexico, flies in and stays with Waterous for the entire month of November to work on Meadow Brook and other projects.

    But every year, Meadow Brook tries to add new elements and themes. New this year are Candlelight Tours inside the mansion (don’t worry; guests will use battery-operated candles), which are already sold out. Knole Cottage, meanwhile, which was once Frances Wilson’s playhouse, has been renamed Candy Cane Cottage.

    “It’s decorated in sweets and treats,” said O’Berski. “It’s very whimsical and fun.”

    Fun and festive. A perfect holiday combination.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    (313) 223-4686

    Twitter: @mfeighan

    Historic holidays

    ■Meadow Brook Hall’s 46th annual Holiday Walk runs through Dec. 3. Tour hours are Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday Lights and Winter Walks is on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18-23 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $7.50 for kids 17 and under. Kids 2 and under are free. Call (248) 364-6200 or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

    ■Holiday Tours at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House run through Jan. 7. Merry & Bright Nights, which includes candlelight holiday tours of the house and more, runs Dec. 7-23. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids 2-12. Some dates are already sold out. Call (313) 884-4222 or go to fordhouse.org.

    ■An Old-Fashioned Multi-Cultural Holiday Festival at Palmer Park’s Log Cabin, 2-5 p.m. Dec. 10. The 1885 cabin built for U.S. Senator Thomas Palmer and his wife, Lizzie, has been decorated for the holidays. There will be horse and carriage rides, holiday treats, music, arts and crafts. Admission is free.

