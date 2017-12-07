(Photo: Rudolph Pospisil / Pantone)

It represents royalty, mindfulness and iconic rock stars: Purple.

And now it’s Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2018. On Thursday morning, the color institute known for keeping its finger on the pulse of the latest color trends named Ultra Violet, a blueish purple hue, its top pick for the new year, saying that it communicates “originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future.”

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination. It is this kind of creative inspiration that is indigenous to... Ultra Violet, a blue-based purple that takes our awareness and potential to a higher level,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a press release. “From exploring new technologies and the greater galaxy, to artistic expression and spiritual reflection, intuitive Ultra Violet lights the way to what is yet to come.”

Every year, the Pantone Institute names a Color of the Year. Last year’s top hue was Greenery and in 2016, Pantone picked two hues, Rose Quartz and Serenity.

The Pantone Color Institute is the consulting arm within Pantone that forecasts global color trends, advises companies on color in brand identity and product development, and on color assurance programs.

“The Pantone Color of the Year has come to mean so much more than ‘what’s trending’ in the world of design; it’s truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the color institute. “As individuals around the world become more fascinated with color and realize its ability to convey deep messages and meanings, designers and brands should feel empowered to use color to inspire and influence.”

