Dear Abby: I understand that a 15-year-old guy writing for relationship advice is shameful and that I’m probably better off not worrying about relationships in the first place, but I’m still gonna try.

I’m in high school, and I’m searching for a relationship with a certain girl. I’ve known her for eight years, and I always had a little-kid crush on her, but it’s evolved over time and we’ve gotten closer. We used to talk a lot. She was in a relationship then. Even though we had feelings for each other, she stayed loyal to him.

Well, a couple months ago they broke up. As far as I know, she’s single, but we don’t really talk much anymore. A couple times I’ve started conversations with her, but they are usually short-lived.

She knows I have feelings for her, but nothing has happened. She’s the one I want and now’s my chance, but I don’t want to ruin the small opening I have. I’m afraid she won’t be single for long.

Dear Wants To Try: It is not “shameful” to ask for advice. Call her and ask how her summer has been. If you did anything interesting, tell her about it. Then ask her if she’s seeing anybody special. If she says no, ask if she’d like to go to a movie, a sporting event or on a hike with you — depending upon her interests. I can’t guarantee it will get you the response you’re hoping for, but at least you will know where you — and she — stand.

Dear Abby: Most everyone appears to be fighting over politics these days, and there’s even in-fighting within each side. Will it ever stop?

Dear Baffled: Perhaps. But it won’t happen until people stop shouting (literally and figuratively), decide to bring civility back and start listening respectfully to each other.

