Caucus Club restaurant
The newly reopened Caucus Club in the Penobscot Building
The newly reopened Caucus Club in the Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit has a vintage 1952 Baldwin grand piano in the main dining room, but the restaurant is looking forward, not trying to re-create the past.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Exterior of the historic Caucus Club with the famous
Exterior of the historic Caucus Club with the famous London Chop House across the street on Congress Street.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Austin Black, 36, of Detroit and Kim Clayson, 37, of
Austin Black, 36, of Detroit and Kim Clayson, 37, of Detroit chat after their lunch.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The main dining room with a vintage 1952 Baldwin grand
The main dining room with a vintage 1952 Baldwin grand piano.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
John, 44, and his wife Jen, 44 McDonough of Sterling
John, 44, and his wife Jen, 44 McDonough of Sterling Heights, celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary with a lunch date at the historic restaurant.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Server, Eric Karaban, 40, prepares to deliver a tray
Server, Eric Karaban, 40, prepares to deliver a tray of food to his customers during lunch.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Blackened Scottish Salmon, on an Asiago ciabatta, topped
Blackened Scottish Salmon, on an Asiago ciabatta, topped with bacon, avocado, smoked Gouda, field greens, tomatoes and Sriracha mayonnaise.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fish & Chips, tarter sauce and lemon, house made French
Fish & Chips, tarter sauce and lemon, house made French fries.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Salad Nicoise, seared ahi tuna, edamame beans, French
Salad Nicoise, seared ahi tuna, edamame beans, French green beans, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, hard boiled egg, basil and anchovy vinaigrette.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Executive Chef Rick Hussey, 42, with the 2-pound Tomahawk
Executive Chef Rick Hussey, 42, with the 2-pound Tomahawk ribeye steak.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The 2-pound Tomahawk ribeye steak.
The 2-pound Tomahawk ribeye steak.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Scallops, Day boat U-8s, porcini dusted and pan seared,
Scallops, Day boat U-8s, porcini dusted and pan seared, with sweet pea puree, with daikon salad and roasted red pepper coulis.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Creme Brulee, with carmelized sugar, strawberries,
Creme Brulee, with carmelized sugar, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Pantry chef Amy Shima preps fresh fruits and vegetables
Pantry chef Amy Shima preps fresh fruits and vegetables for salads and desserts in the kitchen that is viewable from the Penobscot's hallway.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Batender MIke Kreger serves customers at the bar.
Batender MIke Kreger serves customers at the bar.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
From left, Gary Sobczymski, 50, of Rochester and Duane
From left, Gary Sobczymski, 50, of Rochester and Duane Marsden of Plymouth enjoy their lunch at the bar.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The New Bullshot with Italian gin and house made beef
The New Bullshot with Italian gin and house made beef bouillon stock.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Meat freezer that ages all the beef.
Meat freezer that ages all the beef.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    When it was announced that the Caucus Club would reopen, the news was greeted with enthusiasm by Detroiters who have fond memories of the restaurant that was a downtown presence for decades before it shuttered in 2012, as well as those who’ve only read about it. The upbeat climate in Detroit was the catalyst that made it possible for longtime restaurateur George Sboukis to revive the name and the prime space on the main floor of the Penobscot Building.

    When its new persona debuted two weeks ago, it was clear that Sboukis hadn’t tried to reprise the look. The new Caucus Club is more attractive now than it was in its original configuration, no longer dimly lit and clubby, but brighter and more welcoming, with the front windows uncovered and an upbeat feeling that extends from the rather formal but stylish front dining room with its linen-swathed tables to the lounge in the rear where the tables are topped with white marble Sboukis discovered stored in the basement of the building and illuminated with open-filiment bulbs.

    This is definitely the new Caucus Club. The proprietor says he prefers to look forward, not back. Those who might have expected some sort of revival of the place as it was in its heyday might be disappointed, but Sboukis is absolutely right. You can’t re-create an era and it’s better not to try.

    For those for whom the name Sboukis doesn’t ring a bell, he is a longtime restaurateur whose father, Louis, established his first restaurant in Detroit, the Riviera Coffee Shop, soon after arriving here in the mid-’50s from the little Greek fishing village where he was born.

    So the Caucus Club proprietor grew up in the restaurant business, notably at Louis’ Chop House in Chesterfield Township, still run by his older brother. Breaking away from the family business was hard, Sboukis says, but the thought of being able to bring a classic Detroit location back to life gave him the motivation.

    First he had to decide whether to function as chef, as he had been at Louis,’ or to be the front of the house presence. He chose the latter, and in the early going, he is making the rounds of the tables and making sure the service is up to par, something he plans to emphasize. He entrusted the brand-new kitchen to chef Rick Hussey — the old kitchen is now a private dining room between the front room and the lounge. The new kitchen can be viewed through windows in the hallway.

    The menu is being tweaked, of course, but it follows the traditional steak/seafood theme. Signature dishes include dry-rubbed baby back ribs prepared on the wood-fired grill, sauteed lake perch, prime rib in 12- to 14- and 16- to 18-inch cuts, and an array of prime steaks, culminating with the 32-ounce tomahawk rib-eye. And yes, they aren’t cheap.

    After just two weeks, it would be premature to give the Caucus Club a star rating, but it certainly looks promising, under a proprietor who knows what it takes to run a successful restaurant and seems determined to do it on the bigger stage of downtown Detroit.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    Caucus Club

    150 W. Congress, Detroit

    Call: (313) 965-4970

    Web:caucusclub.com

    Rating: Promising

    Hours: Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m Mon.-Fri., dinner 5-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Closed Sun.

    Prices: Lunch appetizers and raw bar $15-$30, soups and salads $7-$18, sandwiches and entrees $12-$30; dinner appetizers and raw bar $15-$36, steaks and chops $30-$89, seafood $26-$64, other entrees $24-$36.

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar and extensive wine list

    Noise level: Low in dining room, moderate in lounge

    Parking: Nearby lots and street; valet coming soon

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

    178 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
