La Boheme French Cafe - From Paris to Detroit
The Marie Antoinette is a pistachio macaroon filled
The Marie Antoinette is a pistachio macaroon filled with raspberry cream and fresh raspberries.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Vanessa Mekled and Hass Saad of Corktown share a laugh
Vanessa Mekled and Hass Saad of Corktown share a laugh during a light snack Saturday afternoon at La Boheme.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Chef/owner Jean Jeannot stands outside of his cafe
Chef/owner Jean Jeannot stands outside of his cafe on the corner of Kercheval and Parker Street in Detroit's West Village.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
The Croque Madame is grilled bread with Gruyere cheese,
The Croque Madame is grilled bread with Gruyere cheese, Jambon (ham) de Paris, topped with a sunny side up egg.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Katherine Salisbury (left) and Nicole Mancino, both
Katherine Salisbury (left) and Nicole Mancino, both of Royal Oak, sip tea during a leisurely, mid-day dining experience.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Twin clocks display the time in Paris and Detroit.
Twin clocks display the time in Paris and Detroit.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Server Natalie Rendall of Dearborn clears a table near
Server Natalie Rendall of Dearborn clears a table near the end of a busy morning and afternoon.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
The Maurice Sandwich- ham, Gruyere cheese, with all
The Maurice Sandwich- ham, Gruyere cheese, with all grain mustard in Pain Brioche.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
The Nicoise Salad has white albacore tuna with anchovies,
The Nicoise Salad has white albacore tuna with anchovies, olives, and a hard boiled egg over gourmet greens with cucumber, tomato, and red onion.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Chris Wasung of Hamtramck, right, serves Jordan Twardy
Chris Wasung of Hamtramck, right, serves Jordan Twardy of Royal Oak and Becky Ng of Washington,D.C, while Natalie Rendall resets the counter area.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Chef/owner Jean Jeannot places the finishing touch
Chef/owner Jean Jeannot places the finishing touch of a sunny side up egg on the Croque Madam.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Interior shots of La Boheme cafe.
Interior shots of La Boheme cafe.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
La Boheme serves and sells a variety of teas and coffees.
La Boheme serves and sells a variety of teas and coffees.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
La Boheme serves and sells a variety of teas and coffees.
La Boheme serves and sells a variety of teas and coffees.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Michelle Pruitt (facing away) of Southfield points
Michelle Pruitt (facing away) of Southfield points out decorative elements in the cafe to her husband, Chuck Pruitt, and son Savion Pruitt during a leisurely lunch.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
The hostess stand has been built around an antique
The hostess stand has been built around an antique radio. La Boheme serves and sells a variety of teas and coffees. Interior shots of La Boheme cafe.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
La Boheme serves and sells a variety of teas, coffees
La Boheme serves and sells a variety of teas, coffees and collectibles.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
A counter/bar area overlooks the small kitchen. The
A counter/bar area overlooks the small kitchen. The one room cafe is both cozy and airy.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
La Boheme serves and sells a variety of teas, coffees
La Boheme serves and sells a variety of teas, coffees and collectibles.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Quiche du Jour is a Lorraine with pork and cheese.
Quiche du Jour is a Lorraine with pork and cheese.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Interior shots of La Boheme cafe.
Interior shots of La Boheme cafe.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Jennifer Pilette and her husband Bill Ladd of Ann Arbor
Jennifer Pilette and her husband Bill Ladd of Ann Arbor peruse the menu late Saturday afternoon.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
An assortment of Macarons- Vanilla, Pistachio, Raspberry,
An assortment of Macarons- Vanilla, Pistachio, Raspberry, and Coffee.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
The one-room cafe is both cozy and airy with its high
The one-room cafe is both cozy and airy with its high ceilings and a dining area that is bathed in natural light.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
Chef/Owner Jean Jeannot chats with diners near the
Chef/Owner Jean Jeannot chats with diners near the end of a busy Saturday breakfast and lunch service.  Sheila Springsteen, Special to Detroit News
    The strength of the local restaurant scene depends as much on the offbeat little places as it does on the glamorous big budget spots.

    La Boheme is a case in point. Tucked into a storefront on the corner of Kercheval and Parker, serving just light breakfast and lunch, it is serene and peaceful. The pale blue walls are done up with a pair of outsized French music hall posters and one especially nice detail, two small clocks, one showing Detroit time and the other the time in Paris. Antique teapots and cups are displayed all around the one room, and some of the antique pieces are for sale.

    Instead of saying breakfast and lunch, I should really characterize it as serving petit dejeuner and dejeuner. This is French to the core, a charming place with just seven tables and a few perches at a counter.

    The proprietor is Jean Jeannot, a Parisian who moved here in 2015 with his partner, Eve de Castro. La Boheme, named for one of their favorite operas, opened on Valentine’s Day of this year, with a menu of simple French dishes from the croissants and baguettes of petit dejeuner to the quiches and croques of dejeuner. And, of course, there are classic French pastries, some displayed in a glass case in the room. I couldn’t resist having a chocolate éclair on one of my two visits.

    While Jeannot prepares the main dishes, the pastries are from two notable local bakers, Matt Knio and Chloe Sabatier, who happens to be another transplant from France.

    Using local purveyors is important, Jeannot says. All of the cheeses and ham, however, are imported from France. “We want to share our French way of life,” he says.

    In addition to the choice of three sandwiches, including Croque Monsieur (Gruyere and ham on grilled bread) and Croque Mademoiselle (smoked salmon, cucumber and dill creme on grilled bread), there are three salads, Nicoise, Parisienne (mixed greens with toasted walnuts, raisins, ham and cheese, and the Marseillaise which is basically a Croque Mademoiselle in salad form.

    In addition to the concise menu, there is also emphasis on coffee and tea. Great Lakes Coffee in three blends comes made-to-order French press style and the cream for the coffee is in a little china pitcher, not in paper packages. The green and black teas are from Palais des Thes in nine varieties. Everything is done with a sense not of formality, but of nicety. It’s almost impossible not to relax in this setting.

    Starting this month, La Boheme will begin serving crepes. If they prove popular, they will be added to the menu.

    Because the building includes a spacious basement room, the couple decided to make it a place for a changing array of art exhibits, musical performances and other cultural events as an extension of the café. Currently on display through the month of June are the paintings of Alphonso Cox.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    La Boheme

    8100 Kercheval at Parker, Detroit

    Call: (313) 398-5808

    Rating: ★★ 1/2

    Hours: 9 a.m-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun.

    Prices: Breakfast items $2.50-$6.50, lunch $11-$13.50, pastries $2-$6.

    Credit cards: No

    Liquor: No

    Noise level: Low

    Parking: Street

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

