Mike's on the Water in St. Clair Shores
Mark Zalewski, left, 67, and his girlfriend, Irene
Mark Zalewski, left, 67, and his girlfriend, Irene Korzeniewski, both of St. Clair Shores, talk over drinks on "The Lookout" rooftop bar. Mike’s On The Water, at 24530 Jefferson in St. Clair Shores, has opened The Lookout, a newly constructed rooftop bar, overlooking Michigan Harbor at Colony Marina, Friday afternoon, June 16, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Owner Mike LeFevre, right, of Grosse Pointe, talks
Owner Mike LeFevre, right, of Grosse Pointe, talks with patron Steve Harman, left, 56, of Fair Haven.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Lisa Guertin, left, 53, of Harrison Twp., takes a picture
Lisa Guertin, left, 53, of Harrison Twp., takes a picture of deck manager Matthew Kruschinska, 47, of Eastpointe, as he stands in front of a world map painting.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
(L-R): Donna Gariepy, 64, of Farmington Hills, Lisa
(L-R): Donna Gariepy, 64, of Farmington Hills, Lisa Guertin, 53, of Harrison Twp., Kris Anderson, 58, and her husband, Bob Anderson, 60, both of St. Clair Shores, enjoy the bar at The Lookout.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
(L-R): Bob Anderson, 60, and his wife, Kris Anderson,
(L-R): Bob Anderson, 60, and his wife, Kris Anderson, 58, both of St. Clair Shores, pose with Lisa Guertin, 53, of Harrison Twp., owner Mike LeFevre, of Grosse Pointe, and Donna Gariepy, 64, of Farmington Hills.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is looking down at the "Mike's Deck Bar," from
This is looking down at the "Mike's Deck Bar," from The Lookout.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a 1947 Thompson rowboat donated to the bar
This is a 1947 Thompson rowboat donated to the bar by Dennis McCarran.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A figurine of Snoopy in a bi-plane is on the roof of
A figurine of Snoopy in a bi-plane is on the roof of The Lookout bar.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Boaters get ready to dock this boat, as seen from The
Boaters get ready to dock this boat, as seen from The Lookout.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Retired U.S. Postal workers, from the Warren Post Office,
Retired U.S. Postal workers, from the Warren Post Office, eat lunch, Friday. They are, left to right, Sue Williams, of Shelby Twp., Margaret McCarty, of Clinton Twp., Mary Tracey, of Grosse Pointe Woods, Carol Nepsey, of Macomb Twp., Kris Hall and Lee Tewkesbury, both of Sterling Heights. Patrons eat lunch at Mike’s on the Water in St. Clair Shores, Friday afternoon, May 19, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Waitress Elizabeth Thurau, of St. Clair Shores, serves
Waitress Elizabeth Thurau, of St. Clair Shores, serves food to retired U.S. Postal workers.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Patrons have the opportunity to write on a miniature
Patrons have the opportunity to write on a miniature buoy then put a donation in a charity box near the front entrance, then the buoy is attached to the ceiling.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
St. Clair Shores COPS FOR KIDS is one of several charities
St. Clair Shores COPS FOR KIDS is one of several charities patrons can donate to, then write on a miniature buoy that will be attached to the restaurant ceiling.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Lawrence L. Construction, Inc. (out of Roseville) co-owners
Lawrence L. Construction, Inc. (out of Roseville) co-owners Nic DeMonaco, foreground, of Chesterfield Twp., and his father, Larry DeMonaco, of Roseville, build the rooftop deck and bar.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Executive Chef Maurice Webb, left, of St. Clair Shores,
Executive Chef Maurice Webb, left, of St. Clair Shores, poses holding a 6-ounce Lobster Cocktail with drawn butter as owner Mike LeFevre, of Grosse Pointe, poses with an Olive Burger on homemade olive bread. They pose on the main deck.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a lobster roll.
This is a lobster roll.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is fried perch with fries and coleslaw.
This is fried perch with fries and coleslaw.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the front exterior of Mike's on the Water.
This is the front exterior of Mike's on the Water.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    The colorful paper place mats at Mike’s on the Water are emblazoned with a bright red cartoon lobster, and while that might seem a little out of synch with the products of the local waters, it’s become something of a symbol of this lively waterfront spot that sprawls along the shoreline in the Michigan Harbor Marina in St. Clair Shores.

    Lobster rolls have become among the most popular dishes here, the lemon-accented salad made with the claws and knuckles of the crustacean, tucked into grilled rolls and served with housemade chips. The house has kept a tally of the number served each summer since the dish was introduced four summers ago, now more than 30,000. This year’s tally so far: 6,270.

    In keeping with its casual summertime setting, nearly everything at Mike’s is served atop red-and-white checked waxed paper in plastic baskets. Exceptions include some of the fish entrees, including the fresh lake perch in panko breading, served with a tart coleslaw, French fries and fresh lemon, another of the house specialties, that arrive on conventional plates from the busy kitchen well run by chef Maurice Webb.

    It might seem as if you must order fish at Mike’s, but there is much more on the bill of fare, including an array of burgers made with Angus beef, grilled bologna on an onion roll and even a New York strip steak. It’s certainly not fancy fare, but it is well prepared, reasonably priced and brought to the tables efficiently by runners.

    New at Mike’s this summer is the rooftop bar, unveiled last week to great anticipation, and it’s something of a surprise. In contrast to the completely informal setting both indoors and on the open decks below, The Lookout is done up like the cabin of a sleek cruiser, with teak-and holly boat flooring, maritime clocks showing world time zones, and just 50 seats, 12 leather padded chairs at the bar itself, all with a view of the lake.

    In keeping with the theme, wines served there are Boathouse Wines from Leelanau. The only food available at The Lookout is a few snacks prepared on the barbecue at the steps.

    There’s little doubt about which St. Clair Shores restaurant is most popular during the summer: Mike LeFevre’s sprawling waterfront spot on the Nautical Mile is pleasantly crowded most of the time, and will be until it closes for the season on Oct. 30. There’s something special about a seasonal place, especially one run by an enthusiastic, hands-on proprietor who is there most of the time, making sure things are running smoothly. And the staff, many of whom return every year, reflect his hospitality. You may not get split-second service, but the ensemble feeling here is appealing.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    Mike’s on the Water

    24600 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores

    Call: (586) 872-2630

    Web: mikesonthewater.com

    Rating: ★★ 1/2

    Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat, noon-11 p.m., noon-9 p.m. Sun. Bar later. Season ends on Oct. 30.

    Prices: Appetizers $5.95-$10.95, some sharable, burgers $5.75-$8.95, sandwiches $6.95-$12.25, soups and salads $3.25-$13.95, entrees $10.95-$21.95, on an all-day menu. Desserts $1.50-$4 from the ice cream truck parked outside.

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar

    Noise level: Moderate to high

    Parking: Large attached lot

    Wheelchair access: No barriers. Note, however, that the new rooftop bar, open every day except Mon., requires climbing a flight of stairs.

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

