12 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Just four miles from their long-standing J. Baldwin’s Restaurant, the Baldwin family has opened their second restaurant, and it’s a winner.

Grand opening at Testa Barra Kitchen & Cocktail in Macomb Twp.
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

This is the front exterior of the newly opened Testa
Buy Photo
This is the front exterior of the newly opened Testa Barra Kitchen & Cocktails restaurant at 48824 Romeo Plank Rd. in Macomb Twp., Thursday afternoon, July 13, 2017. This business is part of the Baldwin Restaurant Group.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A lighted sign on the ceiling of the dining room.
Buy Photo
A lighted sign on the ceiling of the dining room.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This neon sign is displayed on a wall near the bar.
Buy Photo
This neon sign is displayed on a wall near the bar.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Corporate mixologist Blaine Figard, 25, of Clinton
Buy Photo
Corporate mixologist Blaine Figard, 25, of Clinton Twp., mixes two Garden of Eden craft cocktails on the Barra Cart, which is a table-side cocktail cart where patron can watch their cocktail being mixed at their dining-room table.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Corporate mixologist Blaine Figard, 25, of Clinton
Buy Photo
Corporate mixologist Blaine Figard, 25, of Clinton Twp., mixes two Garden of Eden craft cocktails on the Barra Cart, which is a table-side cocktail cart, for patrons Dan Walsh, left, of Troy, and Laura Salemi, right, of Sylvan Lake, on the patio. Walsh and Salemi are Five O'Clock Brands VP of Sales and Director of Sales, respectively.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Skate boards display area street names on the wall
Buy Photo
Skate boards display area street names on the wall of the patio.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chef Mike Baldwin, 23, of Harrison Twp., puts Parmigiano-Reggiano
Buy Photo
Chef Mike Baldwin, 23, of Harrison Twp., puts Parmigiano-Reggiano on pasta before serving.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This is the ravioli starter.
Buy Photo
This is the ravioli starter.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This is the Rigatoni Ala Vodka pasta dish by chef Gabriella
Buy Photo
This is the Rigatoni Ala Vodka pasta dish by chef Gabriella Rodriguez (not pictured).  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This is the Opera Cake dessert.
Buy Photo
This is the Opera Cake dessert.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This is the Torn Between Two Mac's dessert.
Buy Photo
This is the Torn Between Two Mac's dessert.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This is the Testa pizza.
Buy Photo
This is the Testa pizza.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Baldwin family poses for a portrait, including,
Buy Photo
The Baldwin family poses for a portrait, including, left to right, Jeffrey, director of operation holding Halibut over Sriracha Fettuccine, chief marketing officer and co-owner Rosemarie, chef Mike and co-owner Jeff, holding Dad's Pasta Bolognese-Strozzapreti.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Macomb County Commissioner Don Brown, left, talks with
Buy Photo
Macomb County Commissioner Don Brown, left, talks with others before a ribbon-cutting ceremony.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This is the Tomahawk Porkchop with Gnocchi.
Buy Photo
This is the Tomahawk Porkchop with Gnocchi.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Angela Rogers, of Macomb Twp., Macomb County Chamber
Buy Photo
Angela Rogers, of Macomb Twp., Macomb County Chamber of Commerce director of finance, records the event.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Carlo Fanelli, his girlfriend / Sterling
Buy Photo
From left, Carlo Fanelli, his girlfriend / Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce member Laura Andrews, both of Shelby Twp., and Marie Palmisano, of Macomb Twp., a Costco business development and marketing representative, share a laugh during the program.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Officials share in the ribbon-cutting ceremony in front
Buy Photo
Officials share in the ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the restaurant.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Sons Jeffrey and Michael are running the new Testa Barra Kitchen & Cocktails with the guidance of their parents, Jeff and Rosemarie. Michael Baldwin, a 2014 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, is co-chef, along with CIA classmate Gabriella Rodriguez, who also happens to be his fiancee.

    As might be expected at a second generation place, the menu is modern Italian and contemporary American with lots of flair. Creative touches abound: the accompaniments to the house-made pastas and the meat and fish dishes are not the expected pairings, but chosen with imagination. For instance, the scallop dish is accompanied by candied bacon and blistered tomatoes, and the bronzini (from Italian waters) is set off by little strings of crispy leeks, a puree of parsnips and some bright green broccolini. The bronzini is one of the best seafood dishes I’ve had lately, just lightly sauteed to a golden brown and the unusual accompaniments work well.

    Even the list of pizzas is individual. Aside from the classic Margherita, the others are house creations, with such toppings as smoked gouda, fresh fennel and thyme, and mushroom confit.

    Another distinctive touch is that bread is an a la carte extra, not just brought to every table, and it too has style, freshly baked focaccia and spreads including roasted garlic butter, beet and goat cheese pesto and honey ricotta. This is an idea that should catch on: How many restaurant bread baskets are just left untouched and have to be thrown away? A real waste.

    Typical of the touch with vegetables, tri-color roasted carrots are given a lift with harissa, the Tunisian hot sauce, pistachios and arugula, and the carrots are one of the appetizers along with herb-breaded portobello mushrooms with red pepper aioli.

    Service by a staff in blue denim shirts with roll-up sleeves and long aprons is friendly and efficient.

    The setting for this appealingly fresh approach is open and casual, with a curving granite-topped bar seating some 21 and high-topped tables on one side of the big room and conventional lacquered wood tables and a few cozy banquettes on the other. The completely open kitchen is a plus for those who like to watch the action there.

    There’s also a covered patio on the side that is especially popular currently. The skateboards on one wall testify to Michael Baldwin’s hobby and stylish decor touches include rattan furniture.

    Testa Barra (Testa is Rosemarie Baldwin’s maiden name) may have a casual atmosphere, but the from-scratch fare delivers much more than that might suggest. It’s serious food without the trappings, right down to the house-made macaroons.

    Abraham67@comcast.net

    Testa Barra Kitchen & Cocktails

    28524 Romeo Plank at 22 Mile Road, Macomb Twp.

    Call: (586) 434-0100

    Web: testabarra.com

    Rating:

    Hours: 3-10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 3-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun.

    Prices: Appetizers $4-$22, pizzas $13-$16, pastas $15-$22, meat and fish entrees $24-$39, desserts $7-$9

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar.

    Noise level: Moderate

    Parking: Attached lot

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

    12 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vDSIq4