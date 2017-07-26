LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Not everyone is looking for the latest hipster-approved restaurant. Some want something tried and true, and one of the places they know will please them is Sindbad’s, perched close enough to the Detroit River to offer a sliver of a view, if not a water vista.

Sindbads on the Riverfront
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Sindbad's Restaurant and Marina is located on the Detroit
Buy Photo
Sindbad's Restaurant and Marina is located on the Detroit riverfront as seen on Friday July 21, 2017  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Customers enjoy their lunch at Sindbad's restaurant
Buy Photo
Customers enjoy their lunch at Sindbad's restaurant located on the Detroit riverfront.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan Salad topped with coconut shrimp is made
Buy Photo
The Michigan Salad topped with coconut shrimp is made with fresh tossed greens, Michigan dried cherries, toasted almonds and red onions at Sindbad's restaurant.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Historical photographs are seen at the entrance to
Buy Photo
Historical photographs are seen at the entrance to Sindbad's restaurant.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The cat fish sandwich with fries at Sindbad's restaurant
Buy Photo
The cat fish sandwich with fries at Sindbad's restaurant located on the Detroit riverfront.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Anderson of Beverly Hills enjoys a cold tuna plate
Buy Photo
Nick Anderson of Beverly Hills enjoys a cold tuna plate served with cottage cheese and tomatoes at Sindbad's.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sindbad's restaurant serves (clockwise from lower left)
Buy Photo
Sindbad's restaurant serves (clockwise from lower left) Julienne Salad, a Perch Sandwich, Shrimp Dinner, a BLT sandwich, and a Pickerel Sandwich.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sindbad's restaurant owner Marc Blancke (right) and
Buy Photo
Sindbad's restaurant owner Marc Blancke (right) and Executive Chef Odis Carridine are pictured with the Seafood Platter, which includes shrimp, scallops, frog legs, and perch lightly battered and deep fried at Sindbad's restaurant.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    It’s been there since 1949, run by the same family, the Buster Blancke clan, now represented by Brian, Denise and Marc Blancke and they preside over a menu that has been pretty much the same over the years. And that’s one of the elements its loyal fans appreciate. New England clam chowder, big juicy burgers made with Angus beef, and such fish dishes as Great Lakes perch, pickerel, frog legs and catfish, all either battered and fried or sauteed or broiled and presented in unfussy fashion.

    Steaks are also emphasized, and there are three choices, filet mignon at the top of the price scale at $34, New York center cut Angus strip, and Delmonico and almost everyone who orders one chooses french fries as one accompaniment.

    Service is efficient if not fancy, as befits this relaxing spot.

    Children are treated very well. There’s a small children’s menu with four choices from hot dogs to grilled cheese, with french fries and fruit, at just $6.50.

    I’d like to see the family upgrade a little. Packaged sour cream and those infernal little foil butter packets smack too much of a neighborhood diner, as do the cellophaned bread sticks and crackers on each table. And the quality of the rolls that arrive with entrees needs a boost, too — not that anyone is looking for artisan bread here. Small details, perhaps, but all detract from the good, basic fare that has been pleasing a wide demographic for 68 years now.

    The bar is well stocked with beer, including many local choices, and the wine list has a suitable number of choices. A mixed drink that is especially popular is the Hummer, made with ice cream, rum and Kahlua and one of the concoctions is delivered to a number of tables in lieu of dessert.

    We need a reliable standby like this friendly spot on the river, even if the view is less than spectacular.

    Not everyone comes to Sindbad’s in cars. There are guest boat wells for those who cruise in.

    Abraham67@comcast.net

    Sindbad’s Restaurant

    and Marina

    100 St Clair, Detroit

    Call: (313) 822-7817

    Web:sindbads.com

    Rating: ★★

    Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m daily. Sunday brunch 11 .m.-2:30 p.m.

    Prices: Lunch entrees $11-!8, including two sides; dinner appetizers and sides $4-$11, soups and salads $4-$16, sandwiches and burgers $7-$11, entrees $12-$25.50, including two sides; desserts $5.50-$7.25.

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar

    Noise level: Moderate

    Parking: Complimentary valet only

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uy8Oni