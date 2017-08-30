1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

La Dulce opened in Royal Oak in August of 2015, but after nearly two years, the proprietors realized that it wasn’t the right location for the increasing party crowd on Main Street.

La Dulce Detroit
Creative partner and beverage director Dan McCarthy
Creative partner and beverage director Dan McCarthy with a favorite, the Smoke Stack consisting of Montelobos Mezcal, Drambuie, lime and prickly pear at La Dulce restaurant in the Crown Plaza hotel in Detroit, Michigan on August 24, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dining area at La Dulce restaurant in the Crown Plaza
Dining area at La Dulce restaurant in the Crown Plaza hotel.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Head chef Hector Sanz with a 'Seafood Paella' consisting
Head chef Hector Sanz with a 'Seafood Paella' consisting of Bomba rice, seafood stock and seafood.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
'Tuna Tataki' consisting of seared sushi grade tune,
'Tuna Tataki' consisting of seared sushi grade tune, ajo blanco sauce and wasabi tobiko.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A 'Blackberry Way' consisting of Courvoisier Cognac,
A 'Blackberry Way' consisting of Courvoisier Cognac, lemon, blackberries, Benedictine and Patron Orange.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
'Pulpo A Feira' consisting of Spanish octopus, red
'Pulpo A Feira' consisting of Spanish octopus, red skin potatoes, Spanish hot paprika and olive oil.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Larger table in dining area of La Dulce restaurant
Larger table in dining area of La Dulce restaurant in the Crown Plaza hotel.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A 'Rose and Cucumber' gin and house made tonic consisting
A 'Rose and Cucumber' gin and house made tonic consisting of Henricks, rose and cucumber.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dining area at La Dulce restaurant in the Crown Plaza
Dining area at La Dulce restaurant in the Crown Plaza hotel.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The bar area of La Dulce restaurant in the Crown Plaza
The bar area of La Dulce restaurant in the Crown Plaza hotel.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
'The Word' consisting of Long Road Aquavit, Luxardo
'The Word' consisting of Long Road Aquavit, Luxardo Amaretto, lemon and Peychaud's apertivo.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dining area with outdoor patio at La Dulce restaurant
Dining area with outdoor patio at La Dulce restaurant in the Crown Plaza hotel in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    The new address, the Crown Plaza on Detroit’s riverfront, brings it to a setting that brothers Luis and Juan Negrete hope will be more compatible with their carefully crafted décor that includes chandeliers made of white china teacups and saucers, open shelving holding antique books and lithographs and a sense of European flair.

    The setting was designed by Gaspar Sobrino, who came from Spain to oversee the project in Royal Oak. It’s all been transported to the new location.

    Certainly, people will be surprised to find an authentic Spanish restaurant just off the lobby of a downtown hotel.

    After a little less than two months, La Dulce is still a work in progress. The waitstaff has been expanded, and so has the menu, including, oh, no, the cheeseburger required by hotel management. Nothing wrong with a good cheeseburger, but it doesn’t exactly fit the Spanish theme.

    Seating is at linen-upholstered couches pulled up to coffee tables, as well as at conventional tables. Those who stopped by La Dulce in Royal Oak will recognize it immediately, although it is larger and has bar seating. The bar turns out fruity red or white sangria with a touch of rum, and a number of good Spanish wines, as well as gin with house-made tonic and a range of cocktails using syrups and infusions, also made in-house.

    In keeping with the highly detailed decor, the plate presentation is stylish, with a variety of serving pieces that complement such dishes as the charcuterie board of cured pork loin, chorizo and thinly sliced Iberico ham, cheese boards chosen from a selection of three or five cheeses ($18 or $22), sharable as are most of the tapas, including mixed Spanish olives, Iberico ham with a lightly applied tomato and garlic sauce, olive oil in a little amber vial to be used to individual taste, and rustic bread warmed in the grill.

    Ceviche (a blend of fish, shrimp and octopus marinated in lime juice) is nicely garnished with hot peppers, coconut cream and potato chips made with heirloom purple potatoes. All of these are in small portions except, perhaps, the deep-fried soft shell crab, a very pretty dish that may be picked up in the fingers and eaten shell and all. Soups seem to be something of a specialty, gazpacho, of course, and my favorite, pea and almond pureed to a satiny smoothness.

    The menu continues with somewhat larger dishes, including a fork-tender braised beef, but none of the dishes is large by American standards. Paella is made to order, requiring a 45-minute wait, but I did not sample it. You’re on your own with that.

    I did try the classic tres leches cake. The light and fluffy three-milk cake was predictably delicious.

    As La Dulce settles in, it will improve, but for now it has a way to go to achieve what it accomplished in the original location.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    La Dulce

    Crown Plaza Detroit Hotel

    2 Washington Blvd.

    Call (248) 268-1719

    Web: ladulce.com

    Rating: ★★ 1/2

    Hours: Breakfast 6:30-11 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m., dinner 5-11 p.m. (bar later) daily.

    Prices: Breakfast dishes $6-$15, lunch tapas $7-$14, soups and salads $7-14, entrees $15-$18, dinner tapas and pintxos (snacks) $6-$18, soups and salads $7-$14, entrees $15-$35, paella (served for two or more, $15-$18 per person), desserts $7-$8.

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar

    Noise level: Low to moderate

    Parking: Hotel valet ($10) or nearby lots and street

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

