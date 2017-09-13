Kruse & Muer on Woodward restaurant review
The bar at Kruse & Muer in Royal Oak.
The bar at Kruse & Muer in Royal Oak.
Pan roasted chicken with root vegetables, buttered
Pan roasted chicken with root vegetables, buttered mash and natural jus topped with house made potato chips.
From left owners of Kruse & Muer restaurant, Casey
From left owners of Kruse & Muer restaurant, Casey Muer, 42, Alex Muer, 39, and their father Bill Kruse, 69, pose with plates of food in the main dining room.
A view from the rear dining area looking into the main
A view from the rear dining area looking into the main dining area.
Kruse & Muer restaurant on Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak.
Kruse & Muer restaurant on Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak.
Samantha Van Fossen, 33, executive officer at Kruse
Samantha Van Fossen, 33, executive officer at Kruse & Muer carries a tray of food out to customers.
Customers at the bar.
Customers at the bar.
Customers during lunch in the main dining area.
Customers during lunch in the main dining area.
Alex Kruse, 39, co-owner, brings a tray of food to
Alex Kruse, 39, co-owner, brings a tray of food to customers.
A Salmon Apricot salad. The salad includes dried apricots
A Salmon Apricot salad. The salad includes dried apricots and cherries, chevre cheese, sugared walnuts and apricot ginger dressing.
Haley Gleason, 21, (l), of Warren sits in the main
Haley Gleason, 21, (l), of Warren sits in the main dining area waiting for her mother for lunch.
Bill Kruse, 69, co-owner, talks to customers from l-r,
Bill Kruse, 69, co-owner, talks to customers from l-r, Heather Kerr, 40, of St. Clair Shores and Christine MacDonald, 45, of Allen Park during lunch.
Jerk grilled fish tacos with guacamole, salsa, cabbage
Jerk grilled fish tacos with guacamole, salsa, cabbage and sour cream and a side of rice.
Executive Chef Kristi Boswell, 36, with the salmon
Executive Chef Kristi Boswell, 36, with the salmon apricot salad.
Customers in the adjacent dining area.
Customers in the adjacent dining area.
Gulf shrimp pappardelle with asparagus, tomatoes, corn,
Gulf shrimp pappardelle with asparagus, tomatoes, corn, basil, garlic and olive oil.
A plate of Lake Superior whitefish, broiled with rice
A plate of Lake Superior whitefish, broiled with rice and a bean salad.
From left Beverly Winkes of Huntington Woods and Cyndy
From left Beverly Winkes of Huntington Woods and Cyndy Morris of Huntington Woods enjoy a conversation during lunch.
A loaf of italian bread.
A loaf of italian bread.
From Burton Brodsky, 49, and his wife Sue Brodsky,
From Burton Brodsky, 49, and his wife Sue Brodsky, 48, of Bloomfield Hills , eating lunch.
A couple enjoy their lunch with a photo collage on
A couple enjoy their lunch with a photo collage on the wall.
Brianna Sajor, 24, server, carries a tray of food out
Brianna Sajor, 24, server, carries a tray of food out of the kitchen.
Executive Chef Kristi Boswell, 36, prepares a pan-seared
Executive Chef Kristi Boswell, 36, prepares a pan-seared salmon inside the kitchen.
    A freshly baked baguette brought to the table in a white bag is still a signature at the Kruse & Muer restaurants, and the newest in Royal Oak is no exception. The bread is irresistible, and so hot it’s better to wait a few minutes before touching the long skinny loaf.

    There’s a lot of tradition throughout the six restaurants that still bear the Muer name, a name that instantly signals seafood. And although there are many other choices on the menu, the wall of photographs of aquatic creatures here is a more than a subtle nudge toward such dishes as the rich, garlicky oyster stew, steamed mussels and fillets of lake perch.

    There’s much more, of course, including spice-rubbed baby back ribs, twin filets at the relatively gentle price of $25, and pan-roasted chicken with house-made potato chips. The menu offers a range of options. Ordering a full traditional spread is only one way to go. There are lots of small plate offerings, including the excellent fish tacos and tuna .

    The setting — the former Vinsetta Grill — is broken up into sections, with bar seating and small banquettes on one side and the dining room on the other under a dark-painted ceiling with exposed ductwork. In the early going, it’s been packed most of the time as people check out the highly visible new spot on the block. It’s a mainstream location and the slick facade with its subtle fish sculptures is eye-catching.

    The reputation of the well-run Kruse restaurants — the others are in Lake Orion, Clarkston, Rochester and Rochester Hills — gives the newcomer some built-in goodwill.

    Casey and Alec Kruse, son of the founder, Bill Kruse, keep an eye on the staff in blue and white checked shirts as the restaurant settles in after its early August opening. Not that I have anything against T-shirts, but it’s nice to see a slightly more dressed up staff.

    Two visits, one at lunch and the other at dinner, gave me a chance to try a number of dishes, including the excellent jerk-spiced fish tacos, notably tender calamari with a dipping sauce of lemon/caper beurre blanc, and salt and pepper shrimp teamed with rice pilaf.

    While this is certainly a casual place, presentation is attractive, with an eye toward making the colorful fare look good on the variously shaped white plates as they are are placed on tan butcher paper on the tables.

    About the Muer name: In 1987, Chuck Muer, with whom Kruse had worked for years, was a financial backer of the first restaurant in the Kruse lineup when he went out on his own. Muer died tragically when his sailboat was caught in a storm in 1993. Bill Kruse continues to keep the name alive.

    Kruse & Muer on Woodward

    28028 Woodward, Royal Oak.

    Call: (248) 965-2101

    Web: kruseandmuerrestaurants.com

    Rating:★★★

    Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun.

    Prices: Lunch appetizers $9-$12, tacos and tostadas $10-$12, salads $9-$15, pizzas $10 to $19 (same price at dinner), entrees $14-$21; dinner appetizers $5-$15, pastas $14-$20, entrees $18-$35, desserts $5

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar

    Noise level: Moderate to high at prime times

    Parking: Attached lot and street

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

