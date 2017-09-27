Nick's 22nd Street Steak House in Shelby Twp.
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Meat lovers seek out Nick’s 22nd Street Steak House
Buy Photo
Meat lovers seek out Nick’s 22nd Street Steak House at 48900 Van Dyke in Shelby Twp., Wednesday afternoon, September 20, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Co-owners Bill Andreopoulos, left, 46, of Macomb Township,
Buy Photo
Co-owners Bill Andreopoulos, left, 46, of Macomb Township, and his brother, chef Harry, right, of Chesterfield Township., pose with a 20-ounce Cowboy Bone-In Ribeye and Steak Oscar with a 6-ounce filet, crabmeat and shrimp, respectively, in front of the bar. Not present is their youngest brother and co-owner, George, 42, also of Macomb Township.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fried perch.
Buy Photo
Fried perch.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This elk, harvested by a family friend, is displayed
Buy Photo
This elk, harvested by a family friend, is displayed over the dining room. Trophies from Nick’s hunting trips, and antique farm implements and lanterns, bare-topped wood tables — but quality linen napkins — and a setting that has a northern Michigan spin define the place.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Many of the mirrors and glass in the restaurant display
Buy Photo
Many of the mirrors and glass in the restaurant display the restaurant logo, like this one in the banquet room.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
These wild animals, harvested by former owner, the
Buy Photo
These wild animals, harvested by former owner, the late Nick Andreopoulos and family friends, are displayed over the bar.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This swordfish, caught by a restaurant patron, is displayed
Buy Photo
This swordfish, caught by a restaurant patron, is displayed in the dining room.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Server Danai Isabella, 25, of Royal Oak, takes a patron's
Buy Photo
Server Danai Isabella, 25, of Royal Oak, takes a patron's dinner order.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Regular patron and All Season Window Restoration owner
Buy Photo
Regular patron and All Season Window Restoration owner Robert Pelzel, 60, of Shelby Township, does business paperwork on the deck.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The restaurant features a full selection of beer, wine
Buy Photo
The restaurant features a full selection of beer, wine and liquor.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Recently hired bartender Tammy Quenneville, 46, of
Buy Photo
Recently hired bartender Tammy Quenneville, 46, of Shelby Township., goes over her schedule at the bar.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    You don’t have to ask what the specialty is at the restaurant that anchors a strip mall at Van Dyke at 22 Mile Road in Shelby Township. It’s right there on the façade of the handsome building — steak house.

    The name — Nick’s 22nd Street Steak House — has a New York ring to it that 22 Mile Road can’t achieve, so that’s what the late Nick Andreopoulos and his three sons decided to name it when they opened in 1998. Now it’s the sons who run it, with Harry in the kitchen, Bill running the front of the house, and George the bar manager.

    My search for an affordable steakhouse had been going on for a few weeks, after perusing the price structure at the upscale steak places around town and getting sticker shock. Fifty-five-dollar a la carte steaks were not what I was looking for. There must be, I thought, a place that serves more reasonably priced red meat.

    Nick’s, while undeniably lacking the bells and whistles and slick service of the upscale steak places, certainly can satisfy the taste for red meat in its more casual atmosphere with friendly servers. Trophies from Nick’s hunting trips, and antique farm implements and lanterns, bare-topped wood tables — but quality linen napkins — and a setting that has a northern Michigan spin define the place.

    Angus choice steaks are available at lunch and dinner, at the same prices, but of course the big cuts are served to many more tables at dinnertime. And they come with accompaniments of soup or salad and vegetable at the same price. Caesar salad is an option, but judging from a lackluster version of the classic, diners are better off choosing the fresh mixed greens. Vegetables, notably the al dente broccoli, are nicely done.

    Steaks range from the 6-ounce filet mignon at $20.99 (9 ounce is $26.99), to the top of the line, Chateaubriand for two at $68.

    The family’s Greek heritage shows up in lamb chops, served in multiples of three and five at $23.99 and $35.99, respectively. I am emphasizing prices because the Andreopolos brothers seem genuinely determined to give their patrons a fair shake.

    Don’t expect the Capital Grille, or Ruth’s Chris Steak House — and you will enjoy Nick’s.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    Nick’s 22nd Street

    Steak House

    48900 Van Dyke and 22 Mile Road, Shelby Township

    Call: (586) 731-3900

    Web: 22ndstreetsteakhouse.com

    Rating:★★1/2

    Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun.

    Prices: Lunch $7.99-$28 (the latter for a sharable platter serving two or three), sandwiches $7.29-$10.50, salads $7.99-$13.99, entrees $7.99-$13.99, dinner entrees $12.99-$18.99, steaks $16.99-$64 (the latter for chateaubriand for two).

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar

    Noise level: Moderate

    Parking: Attached lot

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wlFcYA