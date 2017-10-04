LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Experience counts. And it shows in every aspect of Bill Roberts’ sixth restaurant, the first one to be a namesake. All of them are going strong, from the first, the venerable Beverly Hills Grill, now 25 years old, and then in succession, Streetside Seafood, Café ML, Roadside B & G, and Town Tavern. Each has its own personality.

Bill's for brunch, lunch and dinner
A 12 oz. Berkshire pork chop with french beans, onion
A 12 oz. Berkshire pork chop with french beans, onion rings, char-grilled apples and maple bourbon sauce prepared by chef Nick Jarulaitis at Bill's in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on Sept. 28, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chef Nick Jarulaitis holds plates of veal marsala,
Chef Nick Jarulaitis holds plates of veal marsala, left, and a 12 oz. Berkshire pork chop with french beans, onion rings, char-grilled apples and maple bourbon sauce, right, at Bill's in Bloomfield Hills.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Brioche French toast with fresh berries, vanilla bean
Brioche French toast with fresh berries, vanilla bean mascarpone, orange syrup and toasted pistachios at Bill's in Bloomfield Hills.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Owner Bill Roberts stands near the bar area at Bill's.
Owner Bill Roberts stands near the bar area at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Erin Millerschin of Rochester Hills, left, talk with
Erin Millerschin of Rochester Hills, left, talk with Marianne Hines of Bloomfield Hills, not shown, at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King Crab Louie with avocado, cucumber and pickled
King Crab Louie with avocado, cucumber and pickled onions at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Bob and Wendy Freeman try some oysters with
From left, Bob and Wendy Freeman try some oysters with Susie Stroh, all of Metamora on the patio at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Henry and Peggy Balbes of Bloomfield Hills enjoy dinner
Henry and Peggy Balbes of Bloomfield Hills enjoy dinner quite often at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Monica Petz of West Bloomfield, Alex Gadzinski
From left, Monica Petz of West Bloomfield, Alex Gadzinski of Rochester and Kristin McCoy of Rochester dine at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Veal marsala with pasta will be on the fall menu at
Veal marsala with pasta will be on the fall menu at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Bartender Angel Barile shakes a cosmopolitan at Bill's.
Bartender Angel Barile shakes a cosmopolitan at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Bob and Wendy Freeman try some oysters with
From left, Bob and Wendy Freeman try some oysters with Susie Stroh, all of Metamora on the patio at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Egg white frittata with basil, chevre, tomato, arugula
Egg white frittata with basil, chevre, tomato, arugula and avocado salad at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Allan Gilmour and Bob Shanks both of Birmingham
From left, Allan Gilmour and Bob Shanks both of Birmingham talk while dining at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Bartender Angel Barile pours a cosmopolitan at Bill's.
Bartender Angel Barile pours a cosmopolitan at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Bartender Angel Barile about to serve a cosmopolitan
Bartender Angel Barile about to serve a cosmopolitan at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Robert Frank and his wife, Heather Thomas,
From left, Robert Frank and his wife, Heather Thomas, of Lake Orion sip wine with Robert's daughter, Lauren Frank, now living in Dallas, at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Risotto balls with saffron cream and sherry vinegar
Risotto balls with saffron cream and sherry vinegar gastrique at Bill's.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Front from left, Risotto balls with saffron cream and
Front from left, Risotto balls with saffron cream and sherry vinegar gastrique, King Crab Louie. Center from left, 12 oz. Berkshire lamb chop, Brioche French toast with fresh berries, veal marsala with pasta. In rear, Egg white frittata.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, server Bill Zerilli pours wine for Gary
From left, server Bill Zerilli pours wine for Gary LaMotte of Bloomfield, Mark Pinchoff of Farmington Hills and Glenn Healey of Birmingham, not pictured, on the patio.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    The newest, Bill’s, just past its third anniversary, is clubby and convivial, but that doesn’t mean first-time diners are going to feel like strangers. The staff is friendly and welcoming in addition to being professional, and the setting is comfortable even though it has a veneer of chic.

    Seating arrangements include tables for four or two and butterscotch leather banquettes along a wall virtually covered with an eclectic collection of framed art works and photographs, and a mirror that reflects the massive brass chandelier that illuminates the space.

    There are just 90 seats in two rooms divided by etched glass dividers, and small perches along the etched glass that divides the dining room and bar. That may just be the prime spot with a view of what’s going on.

    Chef Nick Jarulaitis is in charge of the kitchen, where the theme is modern American with touches of French bistro and Italian trattoria. The task is to serve all three meals a day, in the tradition of Beverly Hills Grill, a schedule not attempted by many ambitious restaurants.

    Breakfast is relatively simple, in the vein of omelets, scrambled eggs, hash browns and French toast, but in some ways they show the kitchen’s skill even more than the complicated dishes. The perfect omelet is not easy to achieve. Weekend brunch, served from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days, is more varied, with added lunch dishes such as grilled shrimp kale Caesar (that’s kale Caesar, not hail Caesar), king crab Louie with avocado, cucumbers and pickled onions with the components arranged separately on the plate for the individual diner to combine to taste rather than mixed and that style makes it an especially appealing dish.

    From the Italian perspective, there’s meatballs with tomato basil sauce, polenta and housemade ricotta, and veal piccata, and from our home state, rainbow trout. And burgers, of course, made with a blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs, accompanied by the house fries. Upgrade to the truffle fries for a real treat. Selections, pared down to a reasonable length, are nicely served by the staff in dress shirts and ties.

    Chef Patrick Roettele lends a hand here and at the other restaurants in his capacity as corporate chef, and he has been with Bill Roberts for 25 years. I hesitate to use the word “corporate” because Bill’s and the other restaurant show no signs of it.

    They certainly rank with the best the area has to offer.

    abraham67@comcast.net.

    Bill’s

    39566 Woodward at Long Lake, Bloomfield Hills

    Call: (248) 646-9000

    Web: billsbloomfieldhills.com

    Rating:★★★★

    Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 8 a.m- midnight Fri.- Sat., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

    Prices: Breakfast dishes $11-$15, sides $3-$6, brunch entrees $9-$25, lunch appetizers $8-$12, sandwiches $13-$16, entrees $12-$27, dinner appetizers $8-$15, entrees $13-$27, steaks $27-$40, desserts $5-$6.

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar

    Noise level: Moderate

    Parking: Attached lot

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

