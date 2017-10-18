LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

It’s a study in contrasts. A stately stone church turned lively brewery/restaurant with an informal menu tuned to the traditional German-style lager that emerges from the shiny kettles that form the backdrop for the dining hall under a soaring ceiling. And now there’s a new executive chef, Chris Franz, fresh from 21 years as a chef at the Rattlesnake Club, one of the city’s prime restaurants. He is also the general manager.

Atwater in the Park restaurant
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The entrance to the former church turned restaurant
Buy Photo
The entrance to the former church turned restaurant and tap room.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An exterior of the restaurant, which was the former
Buy Photo
An exterior of the restaurant, which was the former Grace United Church.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The former Grace United Church is now the Atwater in
Buy Photo
The former Grace United Church is now the Atwater in the Park restaurant in Grosse Pointe Park.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrons enjoy dinner at Atwater in the Park, in Grosse
Buy Photo
Patrons enjoy dinner at Atwater in the Park, in Grosse Pointe Park, October 12, 2017. The restaurant and tap room was once the Grace United Church.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michael Fellberg, of Grosse Pointe, left, and Noah
Buy Photo
Michael Fellberg, of Grosse Pointe, left, and Noah Hall, of Grosse Pointe Park hang out at the restaurant.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Merchandise is sold in the front foyer of the former
Buy Photo
Merchandise is sold in the front foyer of the former church.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The former Grace United Church is now the Atwater in
Buy Photo
The former Grace United Church is now the Atwater in the Park restaurant, specializing in beer.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrons enjoy dinner and drinks at the former church.
Buy Photo
Patrons enjoy dinner and drinks at the former church.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Beer vats rest under the stained glass of the former
Buy Photo
Beer vats rest under the stained glass of the former church.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Menu items include the fish tacos with cod, pico de
Buy Photo
Menu items include the fish tacos with cod, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, cilantro cream and jalapeños.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Menu items include the German platter with bratwurst,
Buy Photo
Menu items include the German platter with bratwurst, Vienna sausage, potato pancakes, apple cabbage and sauerkraut.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The brewery containers sit in front of the stained
Buy Photo
The brewery containers sit in front of the stained glass of the former church.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chris Franz, general manager and executive chef of
Buy Photo
Chris Franz, general manager and executive chef of Atwater in the Park.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The restaurant slogan sits amongst the ivy crawling
Buy Photo
The restaurant slogan sits amongst the ivy crawling up the stone walls of the former church.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Yes it’s an unlikely combination all around, but in the early going, the young staff at Atwater in the Park seems energized by the change, and Franz says he was ready to move on from the fine dining on the riverfront to new challenges. Being in an informal setting won’t change his belief that as much as possible should be made in-house or that fresh, high quality ingredients are vital, he says.

    He’s starting slowly to tweak the existing menu and is also freshening up the menus for the other two Atwater spots, the Tap House downtown, and the Grand Rapids location, for the Brewery’s Mark Rieth.

    And it’s fortunate that he’s a beer drinker himself, so he’s aware of what constitutes a beer-friendly menu. One notable addition he’s made so far is to add the German platter with local bratwurst, and other sausages teamed with spaetzle, red cabbage and sauerkraut served on weekends. Other upgrades include better potato pancakes and the reworking of the house fish tacos.

    The restaurant has been open for three years and the menu has changed from time to time, but it will certainly benefit from Franz’ expertise to give it more focus. One of its current features is a list of small sandwiches, all $4, designed to be be ordered in multiples. They are typified by a pork wiener with melted cheese on a roasted pretzel roll, beer-battered cod with lemon caper sauce on a soft roll and there is also a vegan version wrapped in lettuce and including falafel, cucumber, pickled red onion, yogurt and hummus.

    Vegans also like the “buffalo wings” made with cauliflower.

    Of course there’s a good burger, and also a spicy black bean version. A popular sharable is the brewers bread, topped with a three-cheese blend and served in strips, and it’s a close cousin to pizza.

    One of the pluses here is the large courtyard that is basically a beer garden with communal seating and a festive feeling.

    The other Atwater locations are 237 Joseph Campau (neighboring the Rattlesnake Club) and 251 Michigan Street, Grand Rapids.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    Atwater in the Park

    1175 Lakepointe at Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Park

    Call: (313) 344-5104

    Web: atwaterbeer.com/locations/atwater-in-the-park/

    Rating:★★1/2

    Hours: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

    Prices: Soups and salads $7-$8, slider style sandwiches $4, sharable appetizers $7-$10, mains $10-$15, the latter for the German platter), pizzas $11-$14, desserts $4-$7

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Atwater vodka, rum, gin and whiskey, as well as the many house beers, minimal selection of wine

    Noise level: Moderate to high

    Parking: Attached lot and street

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x5A6QB