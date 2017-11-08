LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Like a walk-on who becomes the star of the team, Jumps Restaurant has achieved much more than it promised in its early days as a glorified coffee shop.

Owner and executive chef Chad Stewart of St. Clair
Owner and executive chef Chad Stewart of St. Clair Shores prepares lunch orders at Jumps Restaurant in Grosse Pointe Farms.
The exterior of Jumps in Grosse Pointe Farms. It has
The exterior of Jumps in Grosse Pointe Farms. It has been there 27 years.
This is a Tuscan kale salad with grilled pork tenderloin.
This is a Tuscan kale salad with grilled pork tenderloin.
This is a char-grilled salmon with spring greens, orange
This is a char-grilled salmon with spring greens, orange supremes, aparagus, strawberries, red onions, roasted almonds, Feta cheese and citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Mavelle Stewart, standing, takes lunch orders from,
Mavelle Stewart, standing, takes lunch orders from, left to right, Joann Eder, Carol Mott and Evelyn Vitale, all of Grosse Pointe Woods. Marvelle manages the business and is the wife of owner, Chad Stewart.
Friends, left to right, Betsy Creedon, of Grosse Pointe,
Friends, left to right, Betsy Creedon, of Grosse Pointe, Richard Beadle, of Grosse Pointe Farms, and Robert Payne, of Roseville, hold hands as they pray before lunch at Jumps.
Marketing and economic consultant Rod Smith of Detroit
Marketing and economic consultant Rod Smith of Detroit reads during lunch.
Sous chef Brandon Kokoszki, left, of St. Clair Shores,
Sous chef Brandon Kokoszki, left, of St. Clair Shores, prepares a lunch order as cook Jason Kozloski, right, of Eastpointe, prepares food.
This is Quiche of The Day with fresh fruit.
The quiche of the day with fresh fruit.
    The Grosse Pointe Farms restaurant started on the lower level of its small building. It moved up one flight to much more appealing first-floor quarters where it has flourished quietly for 27 years, with a loyal fan base.

    It is unpretentious yet has high culinary standards.

    The restaurant has gained steadily in scope and ambition under proprietors Chad and Mavelle Stewart, she in the front of the house, with their daughter Nicole, and he in the open kitchen. With Stewart in the kitchen is Brandon Koskoszki, who has been there since he was just 11 with his stepfather and their colleague, Andrew Sipley.

    It’s a close-knit group and that longevity really counts.

    The menu has just had its seasonal change. Certain dishes are perennials, including pecan-crusted whitefish served with sweet potato gratin, caramelized cauliflower and fig gastrique and the soup du every jour, chicken chili. Other sturdier stuff has just been added to the lineup, including linguini with meatballs and marinara sauce, and porcini-dusted tenderloin and at the top of the price scale at $38, grilled rack of lamb.

    My favorite dish at a recent visit was shrimp Bolognese over wide pappardelle noodles that included ground shrimp with garlic, as well as large whole shrimp, the meat sauce applied subtly, a dish I will go back for. Also joining the cool weather lineup is such sturdy stuff as lobster mac and cheese — which is also on the lunch menu — braised beef short ribs, and pan-roasted veal chop.

    Breakfast is simpler, but does feature burritos with Bavarian ham and hot pepper jack, and quesadillas with wild boar and roasted poblano sausage, along with salsa and guacamole.

    Chad and staff do not neglect desserts. Eyes usually widen at the apple tart with whisky caramel sauce and especially the individual baked Alaska. That vintage treat is rarely seen, and I can’t recall another local spot that serves it.

    The setting is a single room with banquettes and linen-covered tables nicely spaced for quiet dining. There are a few seats at the bar overlooking the kitchen.

    And in keeping with the low-key nature of Jumps, the entrance is in the rear, along with the parking.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    Jumps Restaurant

    63 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms

    Call (313) 882-9555

    Website: jumpsrestaurant.com

    Rating:★★★

    Hours: Breakfast, lunch and dinner 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Sat., brunch 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon.

    Prices: Breakfast $6-$12, sides $3-$6; lunch soups and salads $5-$14, sandwiches $9-$13, entrees $11-$15; dinner appetizers $8-$12, entrees $24-$38, desserts: $6-$8

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar

    Noise level: Moderate

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    Parking: Municipal lot directly in the rear of the building

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

