Prime + Proper
The Kansas City strip bone-in sirloin is one of the
The Kansas City strip bone-in sirloin is one of the menu items at the recently opened Prime and Proper restaurant in downtown Detroit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The entrance to Prime + Proper.
The entrance to Prime + Proper.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Managing director Curtis Nordeen, left, and executive
Managing director Curtis Nordeen, left, and executive chef Ryan Prentiss.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The baklava sundae with Michigan honey ice cream, candied
The baklava sundae with Michigan honey ice cream, candied pistachios, and shredded phyllo at Prime + Proper restaurant in Detroit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The custom wood fire grill made by Grillworks.
The custom wood fire grill made by Grillworks.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Grill masters Mike Jones, left, and Andrew Drummond
Grill masters Mike Jones, left, and Andrew Drummond work in front of a custom wood fire grill made by Grillworks.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Executive Butcher Walter Apfelbaum hangs clover ducks
Executive Butcher Walter Apfelbaum hangs clover ducks in the dry aging room.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The front doors greet you with the Prime + Proper logo.
The front doors greet you with the Prime + Proper logo.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Short loins sit on bricks of salt in the dry aging
Short loins sit on bricks of salt in the dry aging room.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Curtis Noreen, managing director, standing inside the
Curtis Noreen, managing director, standing inside the dry aging room.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Various cuts of meat sit inside the butcher display
Various cuts of meat sit inside the butcher display case.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Tomahawk rib eye steaks inside the butcher display
Tomahawk rib eye steaks inside the butcher display case.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Hamachi crudo with orange puree, red onion, arbol
The Hamachi crudo with orange puree, red onion, arbol chili, honeycomb, and grapefruit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The halibut with sun choke puree, fennel, hazelnut
The halibut with sun choke puree, fennel, hazelnut dukkah, chervil, and olive oil.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The mac and cheese side dish with gruyere, reserve
The mac and cheese side dish with gruyere, reserve cheddar and torchio pasta.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The carrots with pistachio, and orange honey.
The carrots with pistachio, and orange honey.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The upscale dining area.
The upscale dining area.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Executive chef Ryan Prentiss.
Executive chef Ryan Prentiss.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A semi-circular booth set for two.
A semi-circular booth set for two.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The dinner crowd begins to arrive.
The dinner crowd begins to arrive.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
(From left) Paulina Aberle, and her husband, Scott,
(From left) Paulina Aberle, and her husband, Scott, of Detroit, are shown the options inside the butcher display case by server Kenny Dias.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Service artist Brendan Brown inspects the glasses before
Service artist Brendan Brown inspects the glasses before the restaurant opens.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The bar is packed with people stopping by for a drink
The bar is packed with people stopping by for a drink after work.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The dining room.
The dining room.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    It’s not often that caviar service is one of the options on a local menu. Prime + Proper is the exception. And that’s just one indication that proprietor Jeremy Sasson and associates intend to lend all the bells and whistles to this hot new downtown destination on the first floor of a circa 1912 building.

    Don’t worry if you are not a fan of this expensive treat. It has its place on the menu as much to make a statement as anything else. There’s lots more on the corner of Griswold and State Streets to tempt us, starting with the highly detailed gold, black and ivory setting that combines vintage and modern styles.

    Nothing has been left to chance, right down to the gold-rimmed Lenox plates, the outsized 20-ounce wine glasses, custom furnishings, the equally well-turned-out staff, and of course, the high-end cuts of beef and lamb displayed literally like jewels at the entrance to the kitchen. Where, by the way, there is a resident butcher.

    Beef has a starring role in the kitchen headed by executive chef Ryan Prentiss, but I was somewhat surprised to see the extent of the seafood offerings, from the classic Dover sole meuniere, salmon and halibut to Alaskan king crab on the a la carte menu presented in an unwieldy black leather cover, one of the few off notes in an otherwise impeccable setting.

    To balance out the caviar, there’s a burger on a sourdough bun, and in the early going, some diners are ordering one to share as an appetizer. An even better idea is to share some east and west coast oysters with subtle mignonette sauce.

    All of this in a restaurant that includes conventional tables with views of the suddenly hip Capitol Park through the front windows, and more secluded banquettes, some with a glimpse or more of the kitchen. Patrons are welcome to take a look at the cuts of meat before ordering, and I confess the gorgeous porterhouse caught my eye among the array. And it was as good as it looked, tender but firm and done perfectly to just past rare.

    Other cuts include the top-of-the line tomahawk ribeye as well as filet mignon.

    Pastry chef Sharyn Harding prepares the desserts, which range from classics such as cheesecake with fresh berries to baklava sundae with honey ice cream, and a virtually irresistible chocolate cake.

    Service is notable, and if it weren’t, Sasson and cohorts would have wasted their time putting together this high-end steakhouse. Pampering of every diner is very much a part of this ambitious project and they do a good job of it.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    Prime + Proper

    1145 Griswold, Detroit

    Call (313) 636-3100

    Web: primeandproperdetroit.com

    Rating: ★★★★

    Hours: Dinner 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Tues., 5-11 p.m. Wed.-Sat., happy hour 4-6 p.m. Mon-Fri. in the bar.

    Prices: Appetizers $15-$38, caviar service $45-$275, raw bar $6-$68, salads $14-$25, steaks and chops $56-$169, entrees $23-$69, sides $9-$18, desserts $9-$15.

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar and extensive wine list.

    Noise level: Moderate

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    Parking: Valet

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

