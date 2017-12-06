Beans & Cornbread
(Foreground to back), Harlem Burrito, (collard greens, red beans, blackeye peas, tomatos, onions and rice.) and the Swamp Thing, (catfish, cajun shrimp, gumbo, collard greens and rice.)  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
A 3-D mural made of wood hangs on the wall inside the restaurant.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
From left, Will Henderson, (purple shirt), of Inkster and his friend Lillian Davis of Toledo, Oh, read the menus before making their selections.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
From left, owner Patrick Coleman holds a Harlem Burrito, (collard greens, red beans, blackeye peas, tomatos, onions and rice.) and Sous chef, Janella Holmes, holds a plate of Swamp Thing, (catfish, cajun shrimp, gumbo, collard greens and rice.)  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Exterior of the restaurant.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
A plate of "Swamp Thing", (catfish, cajun shrimp, gumbo, collard greens and rice.)  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Customers wait for their meals to arrive during lunch hour.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Awards and plaques of recognition sits on the wall.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
From left, Harlem Burrito, (collard greens, red beans, blackeye peas, tomatos, onions and rice) and an eggs, bacon, and cheese grits plate with a side of toast.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
A plate of fried green tomatoes with honey mustard sauce.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Alicia Leach, manager, holds a plate of salmon croquettes, fried okra and collard greens and a plate of catfish, mac & chesse and collard greens.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Original lobby cards from the Carmen Jones cinema scope .  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
From left, Renee Sherman, 70, and her husband Jerry Sherman, 81, of West Bloomfield enjoy their lunch.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Awards and plaques of recognition are on display.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Executive chef Adrian Holmes pours barbecue sauce on a pan of rib tips.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
A tray of rib tips are ready for barbecue sauce.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Historical Life Magazine covers that features prominent blacks are on display inside the bar.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Kianna Kareem, 21, bartender prepares a drink inside the bar.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
A wall of awards are on display at the front entrance of the restaurant.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Customers in the main dining area.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Patrick Coleman admits he might have made a few mistakes when he opened his soul food restaurant.

    Putting escargots on the menu was one of them. But that was 20 years ago, when he first set up shop in the small strip mall where Beans & Cornbread is still going strong, and he quickly remedied the situation and settled into what has been a successful run.

    And as he looks back on a couple of decades of serving down-home fare such as catfish, meatloaf and fried chicken, he knows he struck the right chord with the menu and by not trying to get too big or too fancy.

    The dimensions of the dining room and the small adjoining cocktail bar, plus a room for private parties, are just right, with tables close together, but still comfortable.

    Both the lunch and dinner menus start with gumbo, Louisiana style, thick with andouille sausage, rice, chunks of chicken, and shrimp and it has a well balanced spice level, not too hot and not too bland.

    Other dishes that have been standbys include chicken wings and smothered pork chops, all been prepared since day one by one of the baseball-capped cooks in the kitchen in the rear.

    One of the most popular selections is not on the menu, but regulars are aware of the “Swamp Thang,” which combines fried catfish over rice, layered with collard greens and smothered in gumbo, then topped off with two jumbo shrimp. A microcosm of down-home Southern cooking on a plate.

    Sides are essential in Southern cooking, and the list of sides goes on and on, from red beans and rice to candied sweet potatoes, to collard greens and macaroni and cheese, all carefully prepared.

    Sunday brunch, served buffet style, is especially popular and it goes from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with music by Dal Bouey to make it special.

    Service is friendly and accommodating by a staff that reflects the proprietor, who is almost always on hand to make sure people are well taken care of, and his friendly personality is part of the scene — and the success of Beans & Cornbread.

    And those delicious little sweet potato muffins, a signature item, are still on the menu, too.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    Beans & Cornbread

    29508 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield

    Call: (248) 208-1680

    Web: beanscornbread.com

    Rating: ★★1/2

    Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

    Prices: Lunch soup $5-$6, $2-$4-sides $2-$4, entrees $10-$15.50, dinner appetizers $3.50-$10, entrees $15-$17, including sides, desserts $3.50.

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar

    Noise level: Moderate to high.

    Wheelchair access: No barriers.

    Parking: Attached parking.

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

