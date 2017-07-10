Two 7-Eleven Slurpees. (Photo: TIM SLOAN, AFP/Getty Images)

It’s so cool it’ll give you brain freeze.

7-Eleven Inc. is celebrating its 90th birthday Tuesday by giving away its iconic frozen Slurpee drink.

The Irving, Texas-based company, which marks its corporate birthday every July 11 — or 7-Eleven Day, as it calls it — is offering free small Slurpees between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The deal is good while supplies last at participating convenience stores.

7‑Eleven introduced its beloved frozen carbonated beverage in 1966. The next year, its advertising director coined the name Slurpee to describe the sound the drink makes traveling through a straw, according to the company.

Company officials estimate it has sold more than 7.4 billion Slurpee drinks in the treat’s history.

The retailer started out in a Dallas suburb in 1927 and boasts operating the first convenience store ever. 7-Eleven operates, franchises and licenses more than 10,700 stores in North America. It has about 59,500 stores in 17 countries.

