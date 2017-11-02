Buy Photo We tried the #OneChipChallenge. "Mistakes were made." (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — "Any last words?"

That's what the coffin-shaped box holding the self-proclaimed hottest chip in the world says. It's also what our staffers considered before they opened it up and took the #OneChipChallenge.

Tortilla chip-maker Paqui released the second version of its famous Carolina Reaper chip in the beginning of October, which reportedly packs 25 percent more spiciness than the last chip.

To promote the release, the Austin-based company launched a marketing stunt that sacrifices human taste buds in the process. In less than a month, the chips are completely sold out on Paqui's website and Amazon.

Tou & Mai in Midtown is also carrying them while supplies last for $8.99 a chip. We decided to recruit sacrifice some brave souls in our newsroom and try it out.

What's in it?

The "deadly chip" is made with ground corn, canola oil, Carolina Reaper Pepper, ghost pepper, sea salt, chipotle pepper powder and yeast extract. It's verified non-GMO and is gluten-free.

How hot?

The Carolina reaper pepper itself has 2.2 million Scoville heat units, compared to a habanero, which has up to 350,000 units. The Scoville scale is a measure of the 'hotness' of a chili pepper or anything derived from chili peppers.

Three troopers on our staff braved the chip — and the camera — for this review: photographer Robin Buckson, local editor Kevin Hardy, and designer/copy editor Alyssa Flynn.

Buckson, who said the hottest thing she'd eaten was a jalapeño (up to 5,000 Scoville heat units), said the chip looked harmless but smelled "regretful."

Check out their reactions to see who survived:

