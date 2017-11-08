The cookbook “4 Detroit: Four Chefs. Four Courses. Four Seasons.” comes out next week and features four male chefs cooking in four Detroit neighborhoods. The book was published by Detroit store Nora. (Photo: Joe Vaughn / NoraModern.com)

A new cookbook that combines food, poetry, photography and illustrations highlights four Detroit chefs.

“4 Detroit: Four Chefs. Four Courses. Four Seasons.” takes the chefs out of their respective kitchens and showcases them cooking in Detroit neighborhoods.

In the 272-page book, former Gold Cash Gold chef Josh Stockton prepares a winter feast in Corktown. Takoi’s Brad Greenhill cooks a spring meal in Palmer Woods. Supino Pizzeria’s Dave Mancini has a summer barbecue in Indian Village, and Selden Standard’s Andy Hollyday serves an autumn dinner in Boston Edison.

Photographer and restaurateur Joe Vaughn provided the mouth-watering imagery, along with illustrator Don Kilpatrick. Author Toby Barlow wrote the text, which includes the poem “Say Hi” by Kresge Fellow Marsha Music.

The $46 book will be released Wednesday at Detroit store Nora, which published the book, and also at noramodern.com. Five dollars from every sale will benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Nora, 4240 Cass, will host a book release party 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18 with appetizers from chefs Greenhill and Mancini.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hmNzBj