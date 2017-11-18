After 20 years, the food delivery service announced they were closing their online doors. (Photo: Door To Door Organics Facebook)

After 20 years of delivering organic foods to customers doorsteps, Door to Door Organics announced it is closing their online doors.

The operations were closed abruptly Friday with a statement posted on their website's homepage.

"It is with a heavy heart that we reach out to you today to share that effective Friday, November 17, Door to Door Organics will cease operations," the company posted.

The company, which started in Bucks County Pennsylvania, grew with offices in 17 states throughout the West, Midwest, East Coast, Washington, D.C. and locally, in Plymouth.

The company didn't give a reason for the closure but said it coincides with their 20-year-anniversary and nearly 3 million meals delivered.

"In the end, it’s hard to point to one thing that led us to this conclusion. Ultimately timing of recent events in our industry and the impact that had on our funding prospects were not in our favor with the ultimate result being no path forward," the company posted.

Lastly, the company apologized for the timing of the announcement as they were unable to fulfill Thanksgiving orders placed.

"If you pre-ordered a turkey from us for Thanksgiving and have not already received a refund, communications about refunds will be forthcoming. Our sincerest apologies for disrupting your Thanksgiving meal," the company posted on Facebook.

